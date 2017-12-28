DINE OUT: Dough Zone Dumpling House

by Misa Murohashi,

Off the Chinatown-International District station, a long line in front of this dumpling house became an everyday lunch hour scene since its open in October.

The popularity of this restaurant is convincing when looking at its extended dim sum menu reasonably priced for the contemploary setting with a nice street view of the crowded station. While Pork Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumpling : $11.25) is a great dish to share with friends, a small noodle bowl can be your own lunch dish. My recommendation is Dandan Noodle ($5.25). The combination of rich sesame paste, zha cai spices and al dente rice noodle is something you would get addicted.

If you enjoy people watching and spicy dumplings, this is the place for you.

Dough Zone Dumpling House in C-ID

504 5th Ave S Suite 109, Seattle

(206) 285-9999

