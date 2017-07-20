Donnie Chin Vigil Remembering the community hero

On Sunday, July 23, the Chin family and International District Emergency Center (IDEC) will host a vigil to remember the life and death of Donnie Chin. Chin, considered by many to be a community hero, founded IDEC while still in junior high school. Recognizing that the police and fire departments were slow to respond to calls in the neighborhood, if they came at all, Chin and his friend Dean Wong decided to take matters into their own hands. They learned first aid and martial arts, bought emergency medical equipment, and started responding to calls themselves. IDEC grew over the years, but Donnie Chin was always its cornerstone. In a historically neglected neighborhood, Chin brought a sense of safety and stability. People were accustomed to seeing him run by with a cargo vest and first aid kit. Chin saved numerous lives over his decades of service, and was usually the first person residents and business owners called when they needed help. Donnie Chin was killed suddenly in the early hours of the morning on July 23, 2015 by gunfire between two rival gangs. His death came as a shock to the community, triggering grief and anger over the City’s neglect. Immediately following Chin’s murder, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced that it would make the investigation a top priority. SPD officials also expressed confidence that they would be able to identify and apprehend the individual (orindividuals) responsible. Yet two years after Chin’s murder, the case remains unsolved. The longer the investigation remains open, the more the community fears that justice for Donnie will never become a reality. Sunday’s vigil will provide an opportunity for community members to gather and remember Chin, to mourn, and to air their frustrations. Speakers will include Donnie’s sister Connie Chin, his best friend Dean Wong, and IDEC leaders. Since Donnie was not fond of candles, organizers are encouraging participants to bring glow sticks or electronic candles instead. *This article and the image are retrieved from IDEC’s press release.