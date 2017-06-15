Baekje – Sansei Journal by David Yamaguchi

RECENTLY, we have been armchair- traveling back in time to examine the origins of the Japanese people. We last left off with the Yayoi, the Korean rice farmers who settled northern Kyushu from 300 B.C. (Apr. 20). Their descendants built the kofun—huge burial mounds—across southern Japan. But where, exactly, did the Yayoi come from in Korea?

In retracing this ancient history, the problem that one encounters is the increasing vagueness of surviving written records backwards in time. History blends into myth, as it does in ancient Japanese compilations such as the Kojiki (AD 712) and Nihon shoki (AD 720).

To push the envelope here, it is necessary to pick up the story in Korea, where as in China, written history precedes that in Japan. There, many records point to Baekje as a key source for early immigrants to Japan.

What is known about Baekje today?

The Baekjeans are remembered primarily as a seafaring people. They were the “Phoenicians of Asia.” It was through their ships that Chinese writing and Buddhism reached Japan.

Before the ships carried calligraphers and monks, however, they carried the rice farmers. Many later ones were undoubtedly fleeing warfare, and the impending fall of their kingdom. In the fifth century, the armies of Goguryeo forced Baekje to move its capital southward twice. In the seventh century, Baekje declined further under the onslaught of the armies of Silla and Tang-Dynasty China, with whom Silla was allied. With the fall of Baekje in AD 660, Silla would eventually unify Korea. Accordingly, present-day Koreans largely descend from there.

The immigrants from Baekje were undoubtedly lured to Japan by glowing reports of the land there, which was more conducive to rice agriculture. Rice had spread north to Korea from its first domestication in the Yangtze Rivervalley of southern China.