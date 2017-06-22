From Baekje to Lake Baikal – Sansei Journal by David Yamaguchi

ON JUNE 15, we traced the origin of the Yayoi Japanese rice farmers (BC 300-AD 600) largely to Baekje, a former kingdom at the southern tip of the Korean peninsula. Identifying that source, however, still left me somehow unsatisfied. For then I had to know where the Baekje people came from. Clearly, they had to have come from the Asian mainland north of the peninsula. But where?

Further wandering the web to explore this question brought me to the human genetics map reproduced here, which simply stunned me. Its broad pattern implies that the Japanese descend from the people of northeast Asia—today the Lake Baikal region of Russian Siberia, Mongolia, and northeast China. It suggests that our distant ancestors essentially took the path south from Beijing to Seoul. Their “blue-headed” symbols contrast sharply with the “cherry tomatoes” that span southern China, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

At this point we need to know what the color-coded pie slices within each dot represent. Here, geneticist Hideo Matsumoto lays it out [with a few lay definitions added by me]. Writing in Human Genetics (1988), he states,