Alma Kimura and Grant Higa win Madals at World Powerlifting Meet

Seattle ASIAN PACIFIC ISLANDER Powerlifters, Alma Kimura and Grant Higa, both originally from Hawai’i, competed for TEAM USA in the INTERNATIONAL POWERLIFTING FEDERATION (IPF) CLASSIC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS being held in MINSK, BELARUS, June 15-24, 2017. Kimura competed in the M3 category (ages 60-69) on June 15, 2017. Higa competed in M1 category (ages 40-49) on June 17, 2017. Kimura won the first place gold medal and Higa won second place silver in their respective age and weight categories.

Powerlifters from across the world are competing in the IPF CLASSIC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS. Higa, age 46, born and raised in HILO, HAWAI’I, completed lifts of 310 kg (683 lbs) in the squat, 202.5 kg (446.43 lbs) in the bench press, and 322.5 kg (710.99 lbs) in the deadlift. Kimura, age 62, from WAIPAHU, HAWAI’I, completed lifts of 107.5 kg (237 lbs) in the squat, 52.5 kg (115 lbs) in the bench press, and 143 kg (315 lbs) in the deadlift. Kimura’s 143 kg (315 lbs) deadlift set a new world record for women in her age and weight category. This was Kimura’s third IPF world championship win.

The Team USA Masters Men’s M1 Team won the FIRST PLACE TEAM TROPHY and the Team USA Women’s M3 Team from won the SECOND PLACE TEAM TROPHY. The photo which is included depicts Higa with the Men’s M1 FIRST PLACE TEAM TROPHY and Kimura holding the Women’s M3 SECOND PLACE TEAM TROPHY. The other photos depict Kimura in the squat and at the medals ceremony.

Kimura, a Seattle attorney, graduated from MID-PACIFIC INSTITUTE in Honolulu, VASSAR COLLEGE, and GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY Law school. She is coached by Todd Christensen at SEATTLE STRENGTH AND POWER (SSP).

Higa graduated from the UNIVERSITY OF HAWAI’I AT HILO. He trains at KENT CROSSFIT (Kent, WA), and NORTHWEST ATHLETICS (Black Diamond, WA). He is a sponsored ANIMAL PAK ATHLETE. He is one of 3 Pro Strongmen in Washington State.