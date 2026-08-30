WellnessOne of Eastgate

By Yuka Foley

NAP Contributor

Living with Pain Should Not Be the Only Option

Headaches, back pain, stiff shoulders, and aching knees are easy to dismiss especially when they do not seem serious enough to require immediate medical attention. Over time, however, many people simply grow accustomed to the discomfort without knowing what is causing it or what options are available. Dr. Koki Kobata, a Japanese and English-speaking chiropractor, has seen many such patients. He believes the first step is not necessarily choosing a particular treatment but finding out where the pain comes from.

Looking Beyond the Symptoms

“Chiropractors can help assess what may be contributing to the pain,” Dr. Kobata says.

An initial visit begins with a consultation, physical examination, and may include X-rays. He looks for possible causes such as muscle weakness, joint misalignment or nerve involvement. If the condition requires further evaluation, Dr. Kobata may recommend an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) or refer the patient to another medical provider. Depending on the diagnosis, treatment may involve chiropractic adjustments, physical therapy, laser therapy, spinal decompression or care from another medical specialist. This is particularly important for people who have endured pain for years or assumed surgery, injections or medication were their only choices.

One such option is computerized traction therapy known as nonsurgical spinal decompression. The equipment applies controlled traction to gently stretch the spine, with the goal of relieving pressure on compressed nerves and reducing pain and muscle tightness.

The clinic recently added a decompression device designed for the knee. Known as Acu-Knee, it uses computer-controlled technology to apply gentle traction to the joint. Dr. Kobata became interested in the device after experiencing knee pain himself. He says the treatment helped reduce the discomfort he felt when standing up from a seated position and allowed him to return to cycling and hiking.

The Experiences that Shaped His Career

Due to severe knee arthritis, he could not even walk downstairs without a cane, and his knee doctor recommended a total knee replacement. Dr. Kobata researched and introduced nonsurgical knee decompression to avoid surgery, and now he says he has fully recovered and enjoys bicycling and hiking without assistance.

Dr. Kobata’s interest in chiropractic care began when he was in high school and suffering from severe migraines. The headaches sometimes made it difficult for him to attend school. After visiting a chiropractor and continuing treatment, he says his symptoms gradually subsided. Years later, he experienced pain from a serious rear-end collision. The accident left him with herniated discs in his neck and lower back. He subsequently developed problems in both knees: his right knee became severely swollen while his left was diagnosed with moderate to advanced cartilage damage. At one point, even climbing stairs was difficult.

He says a combination of treatment and rehabilitation eventually allowed him to be more active. This gave him a better understanding of how long-term pain can affect not only mobility but also mood, energy, and concentration. “Many people become used to living with pain,” he says. “They may not realize how much stress is placed on the body.” Do not ignore changes in the body or assume that discomfort is something one must accept.