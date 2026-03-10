A Warm Wakayama Welcome

By David Yamaguchi

The North American Post

Earlier this month, visiting delegates from Wakayama, Japan met with the Seattle Kishu Club in Washintgton to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the local prefectural association. The gathering was held at Terry’s Kitchen in Bellevue and was one of goodwill and lasting international friendship.

While most speakers spoke in Japanese, all came well-prepared with printed English translations. The remarks of Yasunori Tomoi, vice governor of Wakayama Prefecture, included the following:

“It is a profound honor to join you in celebrating the 120th anniversary of the Seattle Kishu Club. I would like to express my sincere congratulations on this grand and auspicious occasion.

The pioneers who emigrated from Wakayama to Seattle faced an incredibly harsh environment, navigating vast differences in culture, customs and language amidst a turbulent global landscape. Yet, through their diligence and unwavering devotion, they earned the trust of the people around them, supported one another and established a respected position within American society. In doing so, they laid the enduring foundation for the community we see today.

During my visit to the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington yesterday, I was deeply moved to learn how these early immigrants dedicated themselves to the education of their children and the preservation of Japanese heritage. Their tireless efforts to nurture the next generation as a vital bridge between Japan and the United States are truly commendable.

As we mark this milestone of 120 years, it is clear that the Seattle Kishu Club has served not only as a spiritual home for immigrants but also as a significant force in advancing the status of Japanese Americans through its diverse activities.

I take this opportunity to express my deepest respect to the pioneers who led the way and to all the members of the club who continue to thrive and contribute here in Seattle….”

Bob Hasegawa, Washington State senator, added closing comments in English. It was fitting because he has Wakayama roots. “We are living in a dangerous time. The more that we can come together, the better for all involved. We are praying for peace in this difficult time.”

The NAP had an opportunity to ask Vice-Governor Tomoi a question in advance of his arrival to Seattle:

Are there particular opportunities for young Japanese Americans in Wakayama that you would like to highlight?

“Wakayama Prefecture places great importance on its connections with kenjinkai organizations. We host the Wakayama Kenjinkai World Conference every five years. The next conference [is] scheduled for 2028. We also invite young people…and provide opportunities for them to learn about the history of migration together with high school students in Wakayama.One participant joined from the Seattle Kishu Club…We sincerely hope that younger generations will take part in such initiatives and deepen their understanding of their roots and ancestral history…”