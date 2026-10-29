By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor-in-Chief

Guest speakers Mary Abo (left) and her granddaughter, Maya Abo Dominguez.

Guests enthusiastic during the Raise the Paddle. Photo credit: Puyallup Valley JACL

On October 17, Puyallup Valley – Japanese American Citizens League hosted a fundraising luncheon with a theme of “Voices of Our Ancestors” at the Remembrance Gallery on the Washington State fairgrounds in Puyallup. Approximately 100 guests attended an afternoon filled with inspiration, storytelling, and a chance to help shape the next chapter of the gallery. During the Raise the Paddle, $68,000 was raised! Guests also visited the gallery and videotaped their own story that will be preserved.