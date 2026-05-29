Healing Arts Collective Tsuru for Solidarity — Seattle

By National Tsuru for Solidarity

NAP Contributor

Organized by Tsuru’s Healing Arts Collective, community members came together at The Fishbowl Art Gallery in Seattle, Washington to join hands. They created paper dolls to be used in advocacy efforts with elected officials locally and nationally. Participants got creative with each paper doll, bonded over arts and crafts-making, and noted the importance of using our hands and artmaking during these times. Shoutout to the Nikkei Student Union at the University of Washington who also contributed a set of paper dolls with messages calling for freedom and safety for migrants.