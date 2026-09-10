Explore the World of Tea at the Northwest Tea Festival

The Northwest Tea Festival returns to Seattle Center on Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27. Now in its 16th year, the festival brings together more than 50 tea vendors and offers visitors opportunities to discover teas and tea cultures from around the world. The two-day event will feature tea tastings, workshops, stage presentations, and guided tastings at the Tea Bar. Sugimoto Tea, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, serves as the festival’s Platinum Sponsor. On Sunday, September 27, from 1:45 PM to 2:30 PM on Stage 2, Kyohei Sugimoto will present “The History of Japanese Tea.” The presentation will trace the origins and development of tea in Japan, its place in modern Japanese culture, and the history of the family-owned Sugimoto Tea Company.

Date: Saturday, September 26–Sunday, September 27

Location: Seattle Center Exhibition Hall

301 Mercer St., Seattle

Admission: $25

Tickets and information: www.nwteafestival.org