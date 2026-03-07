Home Event Spring Fair Ticket Subscription Campaign

For each new NAP or Soy Source subscription, we are offering a free ticket and parking pass to the WA St Spring Fair, Puyallup (Apr 10-12 & 17-19). A two-year subscription is needed for two tickets with parking. 

(The cash value of a Spring Fair ticket and parking is $17 and $15, respectively.) Offer good while supply lasts. Subscription info is below.

Subscribe

$30 for 1 year, $50 for 2 years
napost.com/subscribe
Check payable to our mailing address:
The North American Post
P.O. Box 3173, Seattle, WA 98114

Questions? Contact: subs@napost.com

 

