Puyallup Fair NAP Subscription Campaign

By David Yamaguchi

The North American Post

The North American Post is offering Washington State Fair tickets (parking pass with two adults’ admissions—$65 total value) for those who buy a new NAP subscription ($50 for one year). Simply email a completed subscription form to https://napost.com/subscribe. This offer is available while supplies last.

The fair runs September 4-27 and is a crowd-pleaser for all who enjoy farm animals, people watching, and Fisher Fair Scones

When you visit the fair, stop by the Remembrance Gallery, which raises awareness of the World War II incarceration of 7,500 Japanese Americans on the fairgrounds during April-September 1942. It is located under the grandstand near the scone booth.