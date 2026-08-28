Event Calendar From August 28th Print Isuue

Volunteers Needed for the 10th Annual Japan Week
Join us for the 10th annual Japan Week (Japanese Festival), co-hosted by
Bellevue College student club and the Consulate-General of Japan!
Saturday, October 10 | 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Free admission, Free Parking
(BC Parking Garage only)
Bellevue College
3000 Landerholm Cir. SE Bellevue WA 98007
We need 220 volunteers: 200 general volunteers for Friday, October 9 setup and/or Saturday’s event plus 20 mikoshi carriers.
Eligibility: Age 15+ as of October 10. High school students receive community
service certificates. Volunteers receive an original Japan Week T-shirt and snacks.
Register: General volunteers: https://bit.ly/JWBCVolunteer
Mikoshi carriers: https://bit.ly/2026Mikoshi
Event Info: https://bit.ly/JapanWeekWebsite
Contact: JapanWeek@bellevuecollege.edu
REMEMBER. CONNECT. LEARN. – Sep 4–27; closed every Tue & Sep 9. Visit the Puyallup Valley JACL Remembrance Gallery during the WA St Fair. Meet a “Puyallup Assembly Center” survivor. Hear her story and connect with her family on: Fri, Sep 11; 5–9:30 p.m. and Sun, Sep 13; 1–5 p.m. For more info, see: https://puyallupvalleyjacl.org/gallery/gallery-events/fall-fair-2026.
What’s the Story? exhibition – now-Sep 19; Tue-Sat, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ArtX Contemporary Gallery, 512 1st Ave S, Seattle. Featuring contemporary narratives of home, identity, and connections by six PNW artists. Artists highlight the power of art to preserve memory, reclaim histories, and shape how we understand ourselves and the world around us. Lauren Iida’s intricate, hand-cut paper artwork connect her Japanese American family’s heritage and WWII incarceration with contemporary social and political issues through the human figure. For more info, see: https://artxcontemporary.com/show/artx-contemporary-whats-the-story-contemporary-narratives-of-home-identity-connection or: https://artxcontemporary.com/artist/lauren-iida.
Standing for Justice: The Japanese Americans Shaping Oregon – now-Oct 25; Wed-Sat 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Mon-Tue. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St, Portland. (Entrance on NW 4th Ave at the corner of 4th and Flanders.) As Oregon commemorates the nation’s 250th anniversary, learn about Japanese American contributions to democracy and those who have fought injustice with action. This exhibition features Elisa Dozono, Tiffany Koyama Lane, Bill Naito, Lynn Nakamoto, Mari Watanabe, and Minoru Yasui. For more info, see: https://jamo.org/standing-for-justice.
Transcendent: The Life and Work of Artist Takuichi Fujii – a new audio-visual digital tour exploring artistic journey of Japanese American artist Takuichi Fujii by Friends of Minidoka: https://beyondbarbedwire.org/tours/fujii/intro?blm_aid=23802. 20-minute tour combines paintings, ink drawings, watercolors, photographs, interviews, and family stories. Tracing Fujii’s journey from Hiroshima, Japan to Seattle where he rose from an unknown immigrant painter to one of the city’s most recognized artists of the 1930s. His work was exhibited across the West Coast and included in the First National Exhibition of American Art in New York City. For more info, see: www.minidoka.org or telephone at: 208-278-6066.
NHPI Research Study – You are invited to participate in a research study conducted by a doctoral student at National University in San Diego, California. The study explores experiences of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (NHPI) employees within WA St government with a focus on advancement, promotion, mentorship, and leadership opportunities. Participation involves:
• A one-on-one virtual interview (approximately 60 minutes)
• Optional audio recording for transcription accuracy
• Confidential handling of all information
• Use of a pseudonym in all reports and publications
Participating or not participating will have no impact on your employment or relationship with any organization. You may withdraw at any time without penalty. If you are interested or would like more information, contact Tuala Tuinei, doctoral student, at: ttuinei@outlook.com or 360-481-9070.
Yoshi Nakagawa Opening Reception – Thu, Sep 3; 4-5:30 p.m. Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lk WA Blvd E, Seattle. Tacoma-based artist exhibiting various printmaking techniques such as woodcutting, etching, letterpress, and more. Meet the artist and enjoy light refreshments while observing the blending of Japanese aesthetics with motifs of the natural world. For more info, see: www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2026/9/3/yoshi-nakagawa-reciprocal-opening
Japan on Beacon Hill: A Celebration of Japanese Culture & Community – Sat, Sep 12; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Plaza Roberto Maestras, 2601 – 17th Ave S, Seattle (between 16-17 Ave S & S Roberto Maestas Festival St.) Part of Beacon Arts Street Fair monthly series. Honoring Tazue and Yutaka Sasaki – 50 years sharing Japanese culture in the PNW. Music, cultural performances, traditional demos, hands-on activities, local food vendors, community market, raffle prizes, and more. Free, family-friendly, and open to the public. For more info, see: www.beacon-arts.org/street-fairs.
Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival – Sun, Sep 13; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Seattle Center, 305 Harrison, Seattle. In the Armory Food & Event Hall, Mural Amphitheatre, and Fisher Rooftop. The festival is part of the Seattle Center Festál series. It is free and open to the public. Come for the entertainment, workshops, food, merchandise, and more! For more info, see: www.seattlelivealohafestival.com/vendors-.html.
Kisaragi-kai Guest Speaker Series – Sun, Sep 13; 12 p.m. Community organization dedicated to preserving Japanese culture and fostering intergenerational connections is launching a new series. The workshop will feature Yoko Kelleher, a certified picture book therapist. Participants will explore emotions through stories and share reflections. Free workshop will be conducted in Japanese, and pre-registration is required by September 8th. Lunch at 12 p.m. and workshop at 12:45 p.m. Bento boxes can be pre-ordered for $25 or participants are welcome to bring their own food. Contact kisaragikaiwa@gmail.com to register or for any questions.
Jazz Sundays Series – 4-6 p.m. Cocoa Legato, 8420 Greenwood Ave N, Suite C, Seattle. Seattle Kobe-Sister City Association presents a series of six free concerts one Sunday a month through December, 2026:
• September 20 Olivia James
• October 29 Stina Tillotson
• November 29 Jennifer Kienzle
• December 20 Leah Natale
Features past Seattle-Kobe Female Jazz Vocalist Audition winners. Reservations required at: www.cocoalegatochocolate.com/jazzsundays.
Nikkei Farm History Preview for WA & OR – Tue, Sep 22; 6 p.m. Zoom. KanshaHistory.org is pleased to share 1,323 War Relocation Authority records documenting WA and OR Nikkei farms before the incarceration. These records are an important window into the past. Please RSVP by September 15 at: https://kanshahistory.networkforgood.com/events/104246-introduction-to-kansha-history-for-wa-and-or-nikkei-groups-farmers-farming-descendants. If you would like volunteers to search for your family farm record, please complete this form: www.tinyurl.com/searchkansha. Records are only available for WA, OR and CA farms from 1942. To learn more, see the brochure at: www.canva.com/design/DAHB8OIrITk/SoYpLbVeSUo1YZyTih9NiQ/view?
Our Mr. Matsura film – Thu, Sep 24; 12:45 p.m. & Sat, Sep 26; 9:40 a.m. Gig Harbor Film Festival – Galaxy Theatres-Theatre 8, Uptown Gig Harbor, 4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor. Documentary film of photographer Frank Matsura who journeyed from his native Japan to live in rural Washington State in the early 1900s. For more info, see: https://gigharborfilm.org or telephone: 253-682-9585 or contact: director@gigharborfilmfestival.org.
Our Mr. Matsura film – Fri, Sep 25; 7-9 p.m. Port Townsend Film Festival, Key City Public Theatre, 419 Washington St, Port Townsend. Documentary film of photographer Frank Matsura who journeyed from his native Japan to live in rural Washington State in the early 1900s. For more info, see: https://ptff2026.eventive.org/Festival_Schedule/6a4d40f151a3f9184a5fd225 or https://ourmrmatsura.com.
C-ID Night Market – Sat, Sep 26; 1-9 p.m. Seattle Chinatown-International District, 423 Maynard Ave S, Seattle. Annual street festival for all ages and free. Street vendors, food trucks, cultural performances, and more. For more info, see: www.seattlechinatownid.com/experiences/c-id-night-market
International Women in Jazz Concert – Sat, Sep 26; 2-4 p.m. The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave S, Seattle. Featuring the winner of the Kobe Jazz Queen Competition, Kumiko Hisano, and local women jazz artists representing music from around the world. The program is sponsored by the Seattle-Kobe Sister City Association, 4Culture, and The Royal Room. Reservations required at: https://theroyalroomseattle.com/event/international-women-in-jazz-2026.
30th Anniversary Gala: Legacy in Motion – Sat, Sep 26; 5-9 p.m. Sunset Club, 1021 University St, Seattle. Densho’s first in-person event since 2020! Celebration honoring decades-long journey, and the people and community who helped build the organization. Reception with taiko drumming and folk music by NW Minyo Kai. Premiere of new documentary short film. M.C. Harold Taniguchi with executive director Naomi Ostwald Kawamura and founding executive Director Tom Ikeda. Raising a glass to content director Brian Niiya as he retires. Evening includes drinks, appetizers, dinner, and dessert. Purchase tickets at: https://event.auctria.com/3293713d-d6c8-42d2-af1f-972fd7e39f12/a809178051b511. For more info, contact: maya.hayashi@densho.org.
Evergreen Glee Club (EGC) 20th Anniversary Concert – Sun, Sep 27; 2:30-5:30 p.m. Japanese Baptist Church, 160 Broadway, Seattle. Join EGC for their 20th anniversary concert. We’ll sing a variety of EGC standards (all audience favorites!) in Japanese and English with a special guest performance from a Japanese women’s chorus, Cabin Choir. Admission is free (donations welcome); a reception with refreshments will follow. For more info, see: https://egcseattle.com.
18th Annual Sister City Female Jazz Vocalist Audition – Sun, Sep 27; 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m., audition starts at 6 p.m., and evening ends at 9 p.m. The Triple Door, 216 Union St, Seattle. Seattle-Kobe Sister City Association (SKSCA) announces its annual Seattle-Kobe Female Jazz Vocalist Audition. SKSCA will select one female high school vocalist and one adult female jazz vocalist from the greater Seattle area to go to Kobe, Japan to perform at the Kobe Shinkaichi Music Street Festival in May 2027. Finalists will perform at this live audition. Featuring 2026 Kobe Jazz Queen Kumiko Hisano. Family, friends, and community members are encouraged to come and support the finalists. Proceeds support this and future Seattle-Kobe Jazz exchanges. Purchase tickets online at: https://tickets.thetripledoor.net/eventperformances.asp?evt=2274 or telephone at: 866-973-9612.