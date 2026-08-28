Event Calendar From August 28th Print Isuue

Volunteers Needed for the 10th Annual Japan Week Join us for the 10th annual Japan Week (Japanese Festival), co-hosted by

Bellevue College student club and the Consulate-General of Japan! Saturday, October 10 | 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Free admission, Free Parking

(BC Parking Garage only) Bellevue College

3000 Landerholm Cir. SE Bellevue WA 98007 We need 220 volunteers: 200 general volunteers for Friday, October 9 setup and/or Saturday’s event plus 20 mikoshi carriers. Eligibility: Age 15+ as of October 10. High school students receive community

service certificates. Volunteers receive an original Japan Week T-shirt and snacks.

Register: General volunteers: https://bit.ly/JWBCVolunteer

Mikoshi carriers: https://bit.ly/2026Mikoshi

Event Info: https://bit.ly/JapanWeekWebsite

Contact: JapanWeek@bellevuecollege.edu

ONGOING

REMEMBER. CONNECT. LEARN. – Sep 4–27; closed every Tue & Sep 9. Visit the Puyallup Valley JACL Remembrance Gallery during the WA St Fair. Meet a “Puyallup Assembly Center” survivor. Hear her story and connect with her family on: Fri, Sep 11; 5–9:30 p.m. and Sun, Sep 13; 1–5 p.m. For more info, see: https://puyallupvalleyjacl.org/gallery/gallery-events/fall-fair-2026. What’s the Story? exhibition – now-Sep 19; Tue-Sat, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ArtX Contemporary Gallery, 512 1st Ave S, Seattle. Featuring contemporary narratives of home, identity, and connections by six PNW artists. Artists highlight the power of art to preserve memory, reclaim histories, and shape how we understand ourselves and the world around us. Lauren Iida’s intricate, hand-cut paper artwork connect her Japanese American family’s heritage and WWII incarceration with contemporary social and political issues through the human figure. For more info, see: https://artxcontemporary.com/show/artx-contemporary-whats-the-story-contemporary-narratives-of-home-identity-connection or: https://artxcontemporary.com/artist/lauren-iida. Standing for Justice: The Japanese Americans Shaping Oregon – now-Oct 25; Wed-Sat 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Mon-Tue. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St, Portland. (Entrance on NW 4th Ave at the corner of 4th and Flanders.) As Oregon commemorates the nation’s 250th anniversary, learn about Japanese American contributions to democracy and those who have fought injustice with action. This exhibition features Elisa Dozono, Tiffany Koyama Lane, Bill Naito, Lynn Nakamoto, Mari Watanabe, and Minoru Yasui. For more info, see: https://jamo.org/standing-for-justice. Transcendent: The Life and Work of Artist Takuichi Fujii – a new audio-visual digital tour exploring artistic journey of Japanese American artist Takuichi Fujii by Friends of Minidoka: https://beyondbarbedwire.org/tours/fujii/intro?blm_aid=23802. 20-minute tour combines paintings, ink drawings, watercolors, photographs, interviews, and family stories. Tracing Fujii’s journey from Hiroshima, Japan to Seattle where he rose from an unknown immigrant painter to one of the city’s most recognized artists of the 1930s. His work was exhibited across the West Coast and included in the First National Exhibition of American Art in New York City. For more info, see: www.minidoka.org or telephone at: 208-278-6066. NHPI Research Study – You are invited to participate in a research study conducted by a doctoral student at National University in San Diego, California. The study explores experiences of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (NHPI) employees within WA St government with a focus on advancement, promotion, mentorship, and leadership opportunities. Participation involves: • A one-on-one virtual interview (approximately 60 minutes) • Optional audio recording for transcription accuracy • Confidential handling of all information • Use of a pseudonym in all reports and publications Participating or not participating will have no impact on your employment or relationship with any organization. You may withdraw at any time without penalty. If you are interested or would like more information, contact Tuala Tuinei, doctoral student, at: ttuinei@outlook.com or 360-481-9070.

SEPTEMBER