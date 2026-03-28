Vendors〜Seattle Cherry Blossome & Japanese Cultural Festival 2026

Art 51

Located in the Armory Lofts and open all three days. This year’s art exhibit will showcase over 30 local artists and 120 artworks! This year’s featured artist is tattooist and muralist Kenji Hama-Stoll from Tacoma, WA whose works can also be found at the Tacoma Art Museum. Stop by, and maybe you’ll even find some artwork you want to take home!

Asato Bingata Dyeing

Asato Bingata is bringing the traditional Okinawan art of bingata stencil dyeing to the festival this year —straight from Okinawa. Visit the booth to see the vibrant colors and patterns as well as try bingata dyeing for yourself!

Consulate General of Japan

The Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle works together with local communities to promote Japanese culture, facilitate a variety of exchanges, and strives to strengthen bonds between Japan and the Pacific Northwest. Interested in working in Japan? The Consulate General booth is the place to go. To learn about JET (Japan Exchange and Teaching), head to their booth and see what opportunities await.

Fujima Fujimine Ensemble

Taught by Tazue Sasaki, members of the Fujima Fujimine Ensemble practice traditional Japanese dance in the renowned Fujima School style. Called Nihon Buyo, this type of dance is heavily influenced by other types of theater such as Kabuki and Noh plays. Come watch the dancers dressed in beautiful kimonos perform mesmerizing movements on stage.

Hokkaido Association of North Amaerica

Have you ever seen a Hokkaido Inu, one of Japan’s ancient Nihon Ken dog breeds? Often mistaken for the more famous Shiba Inu, this historic breed is now at risk of extinction—only 121 puppies were registered in Japan last year! The Hokkaido Association of North America and Hokkaido Inu Hozonkai are working together on a documentary to share the breed’s history and support preservation efforts. Stop by their booth to learn more!

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka

Originally from Asahikawa, Hokkaido in Japan, Santouka uses a white tonkotsu (pork bone) broth that is crafted in-house from scratch at all of its restaurants. Simmered for 20 hours to extract and preserve flavor, its mild seasoning and minimal salt sets it apart from other types of ramen.

Koto Jelly Coffee

Koto Jelly serves housemade, drinkable jellies. It can be perfectly paired with a drink or layered into a parfait. Inspired by a beloved Japanese dessert, each jelly is crafted with their own special agar formula so everyone (even vegetarians) can enjoy this unique, wobbly treat. This is a dessert to see, sip, and savor!

P.A.P.E.R

The Puget Area Paperfolding Enthusiasts Roundtable (P.A.P.E.R) is an origami interest group that meets on a monthly basis to share the joy of paper folding. From money folds to modular builds and crane variations, members do all sorts of creative folding and have exhibited work at both the local and national levels.

Ryushin Creative Dance Troupe

Based on traditional Eisa dance, the troupe performs a variety of dances incorporating Okinawan culture and music including original Eisa dances, lion dances, Okinawan-style Sansa drumming, and Ryukyuan dance. The members range from preschoolers to adults while passing on Okinawan culture across generations. Currently, the team is active mainly in Okinawa Prefecture in Japan performing at local events and festivals.

Sake Tasting

Experience the joy of sake in the Armory Lofts with selections from Saké Nomi and the Hyogo Business & Cultural Center. Saké Nomi is the first and only dedicated sake bar in the Pacific Northwest. They serve some of the best sakes available from Japan. As is custom, founders Johnnie and Taiko drank sake at their wedding and have been celebrating sake ever since. Participants will receive a festival-branded, wooden sake cup (called “masu”) as part of the tasting. Kanpai!

Sakura Sweets

Sakura Sweets features cupcakes, cookies, cake pops, and other confections inspired by cherry blossoms. Each dessert blooms with delicate, hand-piped frosting petals, celebrating the beauty of sakura and the colors of spring. Part dessert, part edible art—it is a sweet experience you will not want to miss.

Seattle Abacus School

Discover the ancient art of the abacus or soroban! Through hands-on activities, students learn to visualize numbers and develop powerful mental math skills. This interactive experience blends learning with play, creativity, and discovery.

Shannon and Jason, Artful Menders

The very definition of creative chaos, Shannon and Jason are experts in Japanese artful mending. With the philosophy of “Mottainai” or minimizing waste, they teach embroidery techniques such as boro, sashiko, and kogin-zashi. It is used to repair clothing and other textiles that might otherwise end up in a landfill. Visit their booth to learn more about their workshops, books, or see their colorful creations that blend historical crafts and modern applications.

Sumo Tournament

Rain City Sumo brings the energy and tradition of Japan’s ancient sport to the Pacific Northwest. Known for their entertaining sumo events and tournaments, they showcase the power, skill, and strategy behind this iconic sport. It is performed in a safe, fun, and high-energy way. Catch the action-packed tournament, starting on Saturday, April 9 at 9 a.m. in the Exhibition Hall. It is a showdown you will not want to miss!

Tegata