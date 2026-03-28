Performers & Exhibitors〜Seattle Cherry Blossome & Japanese Cultural Festival 2026

Beikoku Shodo Kenkyukai Seattle Chapter – Calligraphy
Chanoyu Seattle Omotesenke-ryu – Tea Ceremony
Cherry Dragon – Power Alt-Rock Band
Dekoboko Taiko
Fujima Fujimine Ensemble
Hoshu Dojo – Shindo Muso Ryu Jodo, Martial Art
Ichi Bichi – Pink Punk Rock Band
Inochi Taiko
Ikebana International Chapter 19
Japan-America Society of the State of Washington – Japan in the Schools
Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington – Kamishibai, “Sakura Monogatari“
Kelly Goto – “Seattle Samurai: A Journey of Story and Resilience” book
Mako Kikuchi – “Listening to Japanese America – Acetate Recordings from the 1930s – 1950s”
Muso Shinden Ryu Kenkyu Kai – Sword-drawing
Northwest Taiko
Okinawa Kenjin Kai – Ryushin Taiko
One World Taiko
Pacific Northwest Kendo Federation
Rain City Sumo
Ryushin Creative Dance Group – Okinawa
Seattle Dojo – Judo
Seattle Kokon Taiko
Seattle Japanese Language School – Youth Choir
Seattle Matsuri Taiko
Seattle Miyagi-Kai – Japanese Koto Ensemble
Seattle Seido Karate
Seibu Ryu Iai-Battojutsu – Japanese Sword Arts
Shintokan Dojo – Koryu Bujutsu, Martial Art
Taiko Kai – University of Washington
The School of Taiko – Japan Creative Arts
Two Cranes Aikido – Martial Art
Washington Association of Teachers of Japanese (WATJ) – Japanese Speech Contest
Washington Karate Association
Washington Kyudo Association – Archery
Egg Roll Hut
Hokkaido Ramen Santouka
Koto Jelly Coffee
Modern Japanese Cuisine & Setsuko Pastry
Sake Nomi – Sake Tasting
Sakura Sweets
Tokara Wagashi – Japanese Confectionary
Amusy Entertainment – Japanese Claw Machines
Asato Ryuku Bingata Studio – Traditional Textile, Stenciled Dyeing Technique
Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle
Haiku Northwest – Japanese Poetry
Hokkaido Association of North America – Hokkaido Inu (Japanese Dog)
Hyogo Business & Cultural Center
Japan Business Association of Seattle
Japan-America Society of the State of Washington
Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) Seattle Chapter
Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington
Kagoshima Kenjin Kai of Seattle
Keiro Northwest
Kubota Garden Foundation
Meito Shodo Kai Calligraphy Association
North American Post & Soy Source
PAPER – Puget Area Paperfolding Enthusiasts Roundtable
Rainier Ginsha Haiku Club
Seattle Abacus School
Seattle Flying Dragon Boat Club
Seattle Fukushima Kenjinkai
Seattle Go Center
Seattle Hiroshima Club
Seattle Japanese Garden
Seattle Kishu Club
Seattle-Kobe Sister City Association
Seattle-Tacoma Fukuoka Kenjinkai
Shannon & Jason – Textile Artists
Tegata – Sumo Handprint Activity
Textures by Jan – Saganishiki (Japanese Gold Brocade)
Tsukasaya Arts – Martial Arts Supplies and Equipment