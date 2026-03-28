Home Event Performers & Exhibitors〜Seattle Cherry Blossome & Japanese Cultural Festival 2026

Performers & Exhibitors〜Seattle Cherry Blossome & Japanese Cultural Festival 2026

By
Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington(JCCCW)
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Performers 

Beikoku Shodo Kenkyukai Seattle Chapter – Calligraphy

Chanoyu Seattle Omotesenke-ryu – Tea Ceremony

Cherry Dragon – Power Alt-Rock Band

Dekoboko Taiko

Fujima Fujimine Ensemble

Hoshu Dojo – Shindo Muso Ryu Jodo, Martial Art

Ichi Bichi – Pink Punk Rock Band

Inochi Taiko

Ikebana International Chapter 19

Japan-America Society of the State of Washington – Japan in the Schools

Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington – Kamishibai, “Sakura Monogatari

Kelly Goto – “Seattle Samurai:  A Journey of Story and Resilience” book

Mako Kikuchi – “Listening to Japanese America – Acetate Recordings from the 1930s – 1950s”

Muso Shinden Ryu Kenkyu Kai – Sword-drawing

Northwest Taiko

Okinawa Kenjin Kai – Ryushin Taiko

One World Taiko

Pacific Northwest Kendo Federation

Rain City Sumo

Ryushin Creative Dance Group – Okinawa

Seattle Dojo – Judo

Seattle Kokon Taiko

Seattle Japanese Language School – Youth Choir

Seattle Matsuri Taiko

Seattle Miyagi-Kai – Japanese Koto Ensemble

Seattle Seido Karate

Seibu Ryu Iai-Battojutsu – Japanese Sword Arts

Shintokan Dojo – Koryu Bujutsu, Martial Art

Taiko Kai – University of Washington

The School of Taiko – Japan Creative Arts

Two Cranes Aikido – Martial Art

Washington Association of Teachers of Japanese (WATJ) – Japanese Speech Contest

Washington Karate Association

Washington Kyudo Association – Archery

Food & Beverages

Egg Roll Hut

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka

Koto Jelly Coffee

Modern Japanese Cuisine & Setsuko Pastry

Sake Nomi – Sake Tasting

Sakura Sweets

Tokara Wagashi – Japanese Confectionary

Exhibitors

Amusy Entertainment – Japanese Claw Machines

Asato Ryuku Bingata Studio – Traditional Textile, Stenciled Dyeing Technique

 

Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle

Haiku Northwest – Japanese Poetry

Hokkaido Association of North America – Hokkaido Inu (Japanese Dog)

Hyogo Business & Cultural Center

Japan Business Association of Seattle

Japan-America Society of the State of Washington

Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) Seattle Chapter

Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington

Kagoshima Kenjin Kai of Seattle

Keiro Northwest

Kubota Garden Foundation

Meito Shodo Kai Calligraphy Association

North American Post & Soy Source

PAPER – Puget Area Paperfolding Enthusiasts Roundtable

Rainier Ginsha Haiku Club

Seattle Abacus School

Seattle Flying Dragon Boat Club

Seattle Fukushima Kenjinkai

Seattle Go Center

Seattle Hiroshima Club

Seattle Japanese Garden

Seattle Kishu Club

Seattle-Kobe Sister City Association

Seattle-Tacoma Fukuoka Kenjinkai

Shannon & Jason – Textile Artists

Tegata – Sumo Handprint Activity

Textures by Jan – Saganishiki (Japanese Gold Brocade)

Tsukasaya Arts – Martial Arts Supplies and Equipment

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