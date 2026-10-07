51st Annual Pig Roast Thank You!

By Nicole Miko

Inter*Im Community Programs Coordinator and

NAP Contributor

Volunteers roasting the pig and marinating it with a mop during Inter*Im’s Annual Pig Roast in the Danny Woo Garden, Seattle. Photo credit: Jonathan Jacobson.

Inter*Im’s 51st Annual Pig Roast was an incredible success thanks to everyone who came out, volunteered, donated, cooked, set up, cleaned up, shared stories, danced, and made memories together. The pig roast is held yearly to honor the gardeners and neighbors who help with the upkeep of the Danny Woo Community Garden. Volunteers gather to prep and cook the pig. Neighbors bring large plates of food to share at the potluck.

“Chaotic good” is what describes some of the behind-the-scenes energy of the pig roast.

“Chaotic” was squeezing four people and 30 lb. bags of charcoal into an SUV on one of many Costco runs, having one of the most important parts of the pig roasting spit installed the night before the event, running up and down the garden staircase and to and from our office for tools or supplies, calling frantically and repeatedly to purchase more ice, and making space for the convening of hundreds of people.

“Good” was because of all the care and intentionality behind it. It was seeing people jump in to help wherever needed, the intergenerational mahjong breakout groups, and the connection between individuals. It was the wonderful team that I got to be a part of: Jillian, J’Ney, Haobin, and Derek. Thank you all for your leadership, logistical sense, passion, and joy that you brought to every aspect of planning and executing this whole thing!

Taken together, “chaotic good” was something special. It was keeping people up through hours of karaoke in a garden in the city; it was having unexpectedly meaningful late-night conversations with strangers; it was staring deliriously into a fire into the early hours of the morning; it was roasting s’mores under a roasting pig; and it was seeing people gathered together or their first pig roast or their 40th. It was fun, and it was nourishing. It was the humanity of the whole process.

Thank you to everyone: to those who have been helping at the pig roast for decades for your experience, skills, and reasons why; to the volunteers, food donors, senior dance groups, Inter*Im staff, and UW architecture students. Thank you to the gardeners and neighborhood residents. They are the ones who tend the soil of the garden and are why there is so much character and heart in the space. Thanks to all those who attended. Community is the reason behind this whole event and joining together like this strengthens us all.

I hope to see you all next year!

For more information about Inter*Im, see: https://interimcda.org.