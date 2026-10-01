New Park Name Reflects Japanese American Community Contributions

By Emily Inlow-Hood

NAP Contributor

The City of Bellevue Council gave approval to name a new park at Main Street and 112th Avenue Southeast, “Isan Park.” Based on community input, the Parks & Community Services Board recommended the name, and the council unanimously agreed with that choice.

In September 2024, Sound Transit transferred the park property to the city. City staff reviewed and evaluated 258 park names proposed by the community using criteria in the council’s naming policy. The Parks & Community Services Board recommended “Isan,” meaning legacy or heritage in Japanese. It is due to its uniqueness and reflection of the Japanese American community’s heritage, history, and contributions to Bellevue.

A local, community-based organization and the city have a partnership agreement to develop a commemorative installation in the park to honor Bellevue’s Japanese American community.

In December 2025, Isan Bellevue and the city staff finalized a concept design for the project. The proposed design features a plaza with a large-scale inlay map depicting Bellevue’s historic Japanese American farms, along with opportunities for a heritage display that could include artistic elements and a distinctive shelter structure.

The project is intended to foster education and reflection while preserving the pathways, open space, and gathering areas.

Isan Bellevue has committed to raising all funding for design and construction of the project. The project timeline depends largely on the success of the fundraising campaign, which may take up to five years.

Isan Bellevue

Honoring the history and resilience of the Bellevue Japanese American community. For more information, see: www.isanbellevue.org.

City of Bellevue

For more information about the park, see: https://bellevuewa.gov/city-news/council-roundup-7-21-26?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.