Okinawa Kenjin Club of Washington State

Connected by the Spirit of “Ichariba Chode”

Members and guests gather at the club’s New Year’s celebration. Sanshin and eisa performances fill the event with the sounds and movement of Okinawa.

The Okinawa Kenjin Kai (OKK) was founded in 1980 and marks its 46th anniversary this year. With about 350 households and more than 800 members and family participants, it is the largest Japanese prefectural association in Washington State. Members live throughout the region from Bellingham to the Olympia area. They include people born in Okinawa, their families, second- and third-generation Japanese Americans, and anyone interested in Okinawan culture.

One phrase captures the spirit of the club: “ichariba chode,” an Okinawan expression meaning, roughly, “Once we meet, we are family.” The group welcomes people with Okinawan roots, former residents, those drawn in through music or dance, and anyone who simply loves Okinawa. President Tomoyuki Uehara says that affection for Okinawa is all it takes to be welcomed. Newcomers are naturally invited into the circle and unpretentious warmth is one of the organization’s greatest strengths.

The club’s activities are designed not simply to show Okinawan culture, but to let people experience it with all their senses. Annual events include a New Year’s gathering, summer picnic, Uchinanchu (Okinawan descendant) Day, and year-end party, with eisa (dance), Ryukyu dance, sanshin performances, and Okinawan food. The New Year’s celebration is the largest event, drawing members from far away. It ends with everyone joining in kachashi dancing with children and seniors laughing in the same circle. Through music, food, and movement, participants find themselves immersed in the atmosphere of Okinawa.

Uehara places particular importance on creating a space where people can connect comfortably. When people of different generations and backgrounds gather, opinions naturally differ. Rather than rejecting an idea immediately, he tries to receive it first as one person’s point of view. Giving people room to put their thoughts into words has encouraged more conversation and today, members of all ages feel free to offer ideas. Those small, open exchanges help sustain the club’s welcoming atmosphere.

Passing culture to the next generation is another priority. Rather than simply “teaching” young people, the club tries to create moments that make them want to know more or try something themselves. Sanshin and eisa programs lend instruments and provide opportunities to learn online from teachers in Okinawa. Performing on stage helps children build confidence and deepen friendships. In this way, the club is not only preserving culture, it is also helping people and relationships grow.

Uehara also wants to honor the organization’s history while building a kenjinkai suited to a new era. Printed notices remain important for senior members while the website, social media, and online registration make participation easier for others. For people living far from Okinawa, the club can feel like a piece of home. For second and third-generation members, it can be a way to discover their roots. And for those with no Okinawan ancestry at all, it is a place to make new friends and experience Okinawan culture. If you love Okinawa, the message is simple — you are already part of the circle.