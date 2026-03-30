By Seattle Ishikawa Assocation

NAP Contributor

Noto city. Taken approximately a month after the earthquake, it shows the effects of the tsunami. Photo courtesy: Ishikawa Prefecture Website.

On the anniversary of the 7.6 magnitude Noto Peninsula earthquake of 2024 in Japan, the Seattle Ishikawa Association (シアトル石川県人会) is proud to announce the next phase of its relief efforts.

While the initial disaster response has ended, the financial recovery for the region’s youth is just beginning. Over the last two years in 2024 and 2025, thanks to the generosity of the Seattle community, the association raised $20,000, providing critical scholarships for 20 college students who lost their homes or their livelihoods in the quake.

For 2026, the association, under the direction of president Takuya Funaki, is raising the bar. The goal is to ensure that its students—the “light of hope” for Ishikawa’s future—can remain in school without the crushing weight of financial uncertainty.

Donations are accepted online through the GoFundMe page: gofundme.com/f/noto-student-relief. At this time, no strict deadline has been set for contributions. Even if donations do not arrive in time for the 2026 distribution cycle, funds may be carried over to support students in the following year. The current fundraising page clearly indicates that contributions are intended for the 2026 scholarship cycle; however, the association will review wording if clarification becomes necessary.

For official details regarding the 2026 scholarship disbursement, please refer to the announcement from the Iwaki Ryugakusei Scholarship Foundation, the administering organization and recipient of the transferred funds, available here: https://iwakizaidan.org/asset/pdf/20251104.pdf.