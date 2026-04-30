Northwest Folklife Seeks Volunteers

Northwest Folklife is seeking volunteers for the festival on May 22–25 at Seattle Center. Volunteer roles include welcoming guests, supporting artists, assisting with stages and information booths, and helping with behind-the-scenes operations that keep the festival running smoothly. In return, volunteers receive festival access, opportunities to connect with the community, and small appreciation gifts as a thank-you for their time and energy.

For the requirements and application, visit:https://nwfolklife.org/festival/volunteer.html