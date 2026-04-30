Home Community Northwest Folklife Seeks Volunteers

Northwest Folklife Seeks Volunteers

By
N.A.P Staff
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Northwest Folklife is seeking volunteers for the festival on May 22–25 at Seattle Center. Volunteer roles include welcoming guests, supporting artists, assisting with stages and information booths, and helping with behind-the-scenes operations that keep the festival running smoothly. In return, volunteers receive festival access, opportunities to connect with the community, and small appreciation gifts as a thank-you for their time and energy.

For the requirements and application, visit:https://nwfolklife.org/festival/volunteer.html

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N.A.P Staff
N.A.P Staff
http://napost.com
The North American Post is a community newspaper that celebrates Japanese culture in the Greater Seattle area. Founded by 1st generation Japanese-Americans in 1902, the publication is one of the oldest minority-owned newspapers in the region. Today, with bilingual articles in English and Japanese, the publication connects readers with diverse cultural backgrounds to Seattle’s Japanese community. Our articles include local news, event calendars, restaurant reviews, Japanese cooking recipes, community interviews, and more.

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