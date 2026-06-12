Nippon Kan’s Summer Matchday Series

The Nippon Kan is excited to host these festivities, featuring signature catered cuisine, sports swag and decor, music, beer & wine, and 5 watch party games shown on a 19-foot screen with premium sound. It’s a unique opportunity to enjoy world-class soccer in great company while supporting and celebrating one of Japantown’s treasured landmarks. Admission includes access to all games on the day of the ticket, along with heavy appetizers and drink tickets. Ages 21 and over only.

Date & Time:

Wednesday, June 24, 2:00pm–8:00pm

Thursday, June 25, 3:00pm–9:00pm

Saturday, June 27, 1:00pm–9:00pm

Monday, July 6, 4:00pm–7:00pm

Saturday, July 18, 1:00pm–4:00pm

Location:

Nippon Kan Theatre

628 S. Washington St., Seattle, WA 98104

Cost:

General: $120 VIP: $150

Group ticket: $2,000 for 20 guests, or $100 per person

Taxes and fees may apply.

Click on the QR Code or click: www.kobeparkevents.com/nippon-kan-theatre-upcoming-events

Contact: sales@kobeparkevents.com

Info URL: https://www.kobeparkevents.com

*Please note: This event is not affiliated with or endorsed by the official tournament organizers.