19th Annual Night Market

By Jibran Karim

NAP Contributor

Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association exhausted after their performance at the Night Market in Seattle. Photo credit: Jibran Karim.

The sounds of celebration and enjoyment filled the streets of the Chinatown International District. The local Night Market was in full swing even when the sun was high in the sky. Crowds of people from all over the area wandered the streets looking at various displays. Some offered handcrafted jewelry and trinkets while others filled the bellies of the market goers. All types of food were present from simple boba drinks to much more out-of-the-ordinary foods, like bone marrow. For East Asian food lovers, the market had a plethora of tasty meals from bao to Korean fried chicken. Some stalls even fused traditional Asian dishes with other types of cuisine. One vendor made a bold combination of a sushi taco. A crispy shell made of seaweed with various kinds of fish like tuna or mackerel stuffed inside. The blend of traditional Asian and Western cuisine showcases just how vibrant the Seattle Asian community is.

Many people from the Seattle Asian community came out with food stalls, craft stalls, and performances which was at the very center of the Night Market. Various cultures came out to share traditional numbers meaningful to their culture. Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance Association performed the opening act of the Night Market. Northwest Kung Fu & Fitness performed a traditional lion dance filled with energy and expert control. Both groups attracted large crowds of onlookers and followers as they danced through the streets of the Night Market. “I didn’t realize just how much effort goes into a lion or dragon dance,” said one of the passersby. “It feels more like something that happens in movies. Seeing it in real life is really impressive!”

Seattle Kokon Taiko drew the Night Market’s attention with a Japanese taiko drum performance.

Even though there was much excitement, there was still plenty of space for attendees to sit and enjoy a little less noise. A set of tables were set up to allow people to learn how to play Mahjong. While the tables did not have the same crowds as the food, they still had a dedicated group of players that were there from the start to the end of my visit.

The Night Market was a true joy to attend. The energy of the performances and crowds encouraged me to check out every stall. I saw why the International District is such a wonderful hub for sharing and engaging with the Asian community. I look forward to seeing what the Night Market will bring next year!