German-Japanese Medical Tech Innovation Celebrated

By Birger Nispel International Academy at MEDICA

NAP Contributor

Back row, left to right: Birger Nispel, Birger Nispel International Academy at MEDICA; Jun Yamadera, Eyes Japan Co.; Tetsuo Sato, Asahi Denshi Co.; and Makto Terashima, Toko Co. Front row, left to right: Shinya Sakuma, Mitsufuji Co.; Yuji Takano, Nakano Inc.; and Akihisa Matsuno, E.S.Q. Co. Photo courtesy: Birger Nispel.

At the world’s largest medical technology trade fair, MEDICA in Düsseldorf, Germany, six Japanese companies were honored at the end of 2025 with the newly established “German Market Award for Product Innovation”, a prize recognizing outstanding achievements in medical technology. The award was presented by Birger Nispel, a ​Germany-based expert in medical technology and Japanese-German trade relations. The award recipients include Toko Co., Mitsufuji Co., Asahi Denshi Co., Nakano Inc., E.S.Q. Co., and Eyes Japan Co.

The winning innovations cover​ a wide range of technological advancements—from surgical instruments and smart textiles to highly precise micro-components. These developments aim to address existing challenges in the medical field and could potentially influence the European healthcare market. “These awards highlight the foresight and commitment of these companies to improving healthcare through technological advancement,” said Nispel during the ceremony.

The German Market Award was created to honor Japanese companies that combine technical expertise with a deep understanding of the needs of the European healthcare sector. The award-winning products offer solutions that could make treatments safer and processes more efficient. For example, Toko Co. has developed a surgical drill that does not slip even when used at a 30-degree angle, thereby improving safety and precision in surgery. Mitsufuji Co. produced smart textiles capable of capturing health data without cables or interference with daily life. Asahi Denshi Co. has created a device that helps patients apply eye drops correctly, reducing costs caused by repeated instillation due to misapplication. Nakano Inc. set new standards in manufacturing technology through innovative machining methods for advanced materials such as titanium, nickel alloys, and carbon fiber composites. E.S.Q. (Environment-Friendly, Specialty, Quality) Co. is recognized for its ultra-thin, metal tubing and micro-components, essential in modern nano-medical technology. Eyes Japan Co. uses artificial intelligence to analyze medical data and improve patient care.

Overall, the award demonstrates that Japanese medical technology is gaining increasing recognition in Europe and that technological cooperation between Japan and Germany may continue to strengthen. The German Market Award has the potential to act as a bridge between the two countries and promote the integration of innovative technologies into the European market.