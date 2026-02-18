Japanese Video Gaming Culture Crossing the Pacific seminar

Wed, Mar 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free. University of Washington, Kane Hall 210, 4069 Spokane Lane NE, Seattle. Japan-America Society of the St of WA presents lectures/discussions about the process of Japanese video game culture spreading to the U.S. market, creative philosophy, business strategies, and cultural exchange. Reception 7-8:30 p.m., Walker-Ames Room, $25 members, $40 non-members, $10 student members, $15 student non-members. Pre-registration required at: https://jassw.org/
japancurrents2026-game-seminar .