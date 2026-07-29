NAP Subscription Campaign

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor-in-Chief

Any new NAP subscriber will receive free tickets to the Washington State Fair September 4-27. It will include a parking pass and two adult tickets to indoor/outdoor food, shopping exhibits, rodeos, carnival rides, hobby and artwork displays, “meet the farm animals,” large vegetable crop displays, grandstand concerts, and more! Great for families and those in wheelchairs needing a paved, flat surface.

Inside the Pavilion building and near the Fisher Fair Scones stand, make sure to visit the Remembrance Gallery honoring the 7,500 Japanese Americans unjustly incarcerated on the fairgrounds during World War II in 1942.

Washington State Fair is one of the top 10 fairs in the U.S. and the largest fair in Washington state with a million visitors annually and growing.

Become a subscriber today by completing the form on : napost.com/subscribe.