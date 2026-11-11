Naoko Morisawa’s “My Dahlia” Wins Award at Akashi City Art Exhibition

“My Dahlia,” a work by mosaic artist Naoko Morisawa, whose art appears regularly in the North American Post, received a Merit Award in the Western-style painting category of the 73rd Akashi City Art Exhibition in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The piece will be on display at the Akashi Municipal Cultural Museum from Nov. 18 through Nov. 22, offering a chance to see its vivid layers of red and yellow up close.

Exhibition details

Dates: Wednesday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, Nov. 22

Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. ＊until 3 p.m. on Nov. 22

Location: Akashi Municipal Cultural Museum, 2nd Floor Gallery

2-chome-13-1 Uenomaru, Akashi, Hyogo 673-0846

More info: www.accf.or.jp/ news/bijututen (Japanese)