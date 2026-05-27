“Minidoka on Our Minds” Celebrates the Power of Community Remembrance

By Erin Schmith

NAP Contributor

Minidoka on Our Minds, is on view at the Japanese American Museum of Oregon through June 14. It celebrates the community advocacy and resilience that led to the establishment of the Minidoka National Historic Site in Idaho 25 years ago. Created in partnership with the National Park Service, the exhibition will feature artwork by survivors, descendants and Japanese American youth that explores the park’s history and its importance as a site of memory.

Over 13,000 Japanese Americans were incarcerated at Minidoka between August 1942 and October 1945, mostly from the Pacific Northwest. Decades after it closed, a coalition of Japanese American communities across Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska united to save this historic site which was added as the 385th unit of the National Park Service in 2001.

“Minidoka on Our Minds” presents this history alongside visual arts which have consistently been used by survivors and descendants. It documents what happened at Minidoka and promotes healing across generations. One such piece on display is a collection of sculptures by Mira Nakashima that are made from wood gathered by Ed Abe, who died collecting it during a snowstorm at Minidoka in 1942. The Abe family saved the wood after leaving camp. Its journey was made whole when it was returned in the form of this art piece and exhibited at the National Historic Site’s visitor center.

“We celebrate the Japanese American community’s tireless and successful efforts to advocate for the preservation of this history,” said Hanako Wakatsuki-Chong, Executive Director of the Japanese American Museum of Oregon. “Achieving protected status for Minidoka as a national historic site was a multigenerational and interdisciplinary effort. Minidoka on Our Minds promotes a deeper understanding of what it means to document and steward this history for future generations.” Exhibition event details can be found at: jamo.org/minidoka.

About the Japanese American Museum of Oregon

