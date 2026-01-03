A Landmark Investment at Minidoka NHS: Protecting History and Building for the Future at Minidoka

By Robyn Achilles

NAP Contributor

Minidoka National Historic Site (NHS) and Friends of Minidoka are thrilled to announce the stabilization and restoration of three valuable historic structures at the site in Idaho. Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve, Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, and Minidoka National Historic Site will receive over $9 million in funding from the U.S Department of Interior Great American Outdoor Act’s Legacy Restoration Fund. The National Park Service (NPS) will be rehabilitating the historic barrack, mess hall, and root cellar. A skilled team from the NPS Historic Preservation Training Center (HPTC) will perform the restoration work on the historic structures. Through the outdoors act, HPTC has formed multiple, geographically based teams composed of trade specialists to complete historic restoration and preservation projects efficiently across the country.

Groundbreaking ceremony in front of former incarceration barrack, Minidoka, ID. Left right: Michael Boren, Act. Sec. Policy, Mgmt & Bdgt, Dept. of the Interior; Karen Hirai Olen, survivor; Jeremy Chase, Tourism & Mktg Admin, ID Commerce; Robyn Achilles, Exec Dir, Friends of Minidoka (FOM); Keith Yamaguchi, Pres, Nisei Vets Cmte; Brianna Bowhay, Proj Mgr, Southern ID National Parks (SINP), National Park Service (NPS); Janet Keegan, Bd of Dirs, FOM and Minidoka descendant; Wade Vagias, Superintendent, SINP, NPS; Randy Lavasseur, Act Dir, Pac. W Region, NPS; Brent Lacy, Pres, Lacy Mech., Inc. Photo credit: FOM

Stabilizing and restoring these valuable historic resources is the first phase of the process. After this restoration, interpretation will be developed to tell the stories of the over 13,000 Japanese Americans who were unjustly incarcerated at Minidoka during WWII in 1942. These improvements will allow visitors to step inside history, helping them better understand the lived experience of Japanese Americans incarcerated at Minidoka.

In addition to the historic restoration projects, a new maintenance facility will be constructed at Minidoka. This modern building will house a carpentry shop, equipment repair bays, offices, and park staff workspaces. This will ensure that employees have the resources they need to maintain and preserve Minidoka and to better serve visitors.

We thank the NPS and the National Park Foundation for their support for Friends of Minidoka; the local, state, and federal-elected officials and their staff; and many supporters and partners. Friends of Minidoka is deeply grateful to Wade Vagias, Superintendent for Minidoka NHS and the South Idaho Parks, for his vision and leadership. We also thank the South Idaho Parks staff for their dedication and stewardship of Minidoka NHS.