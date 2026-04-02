Japanese, EU, USA Governments Observe Lumina Greenland Mining

By Dale Allen

NAP Contributor

An honorable delegation of Japanese government and business officials observing Lumina Greenland’s mining operations. Photo courtesy: Dale Allen.

Lumina Sustainable Materials Greenland (pioneering material science company) hosted a Japanese government delegation comprised of officials from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the state agency Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) and leading Japanese companies such as Mitsubishi Materials, Sumitomo Metal Mining, and Marubeni. The visit occurred in November 2025 and included an invitation to observe the Lumina mining operations.

The delegation departed the Greenland capital of Nuuk for a 300 km flight northwest to Kangerlussuaq, and a further 80 km boat trip to the mining site in Qaqortorsuaq. Travel was completed without weather difficulties.

The delegation observed mine operations including blasting, jaw crushing, transportation of anorthosite (type of rock) to the dock, and the 40,000-ton indoor storage facility. As guests of the Lumina mining crew, they were treated to a special occasion meal of local favorites. The “Northern Lights” (aurora borealis) provided an early atmospheric show to the delight of the Japanese delegation.

Lumina mining operations run 365 days per year under the unique and challenging conditions of Greenland. Photo courtesy: Dale Allen.

Mr. Tomkazu Shimori, General Manager, JOGMEC, London Office, wrote, “thanks to your assistance, we were able to gain a much deeper understanding of mining and mechanical processing in Greenland. We also gained a renewed appreciation of the challenges of shipping during the winter, and the issues surrounding the electricity infrastructure. I would like to express my respect for the efforts of everyone involved in continuing your business while overcoming these difficulties. JOGMEC will immediately begin considering what steps can be taken next to strengthen our relationship with Greenland”.

Further, Mr. Satoshi Kikuchi, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., London Office, wrote, “it was a great honor to participate in the delegation alongside METI, JOGMEC, and the other Japanese industry representatives. The visit provided valuable insight into what it takes to operate a mine in arctic conditions, and I was particularly impressed to learn how your team has repeatedly overcome challenges and continually improved operations over the years. I look forward to following your progress and would be grateful for any updates you may be able to share, especially regarding the ongoing rare earth exploration activities.”

Lumina, with its decade-long experience with the Greenlandic government and its 365-day per year mining operation, has been responding to inquiries from the European Union, United States, and Japanese governments. Lumina continues to demonstrate both the navigation of challenges and the substantial opportunities surrounding operating in Greenland.