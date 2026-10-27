Kenjinkai: Connecting Seattle to Japan’s Hometowns

By Haruka Dunmire and Ryoko Kato
The North American Post
Kenjinkai are community associations that bring together people with ties to the same prefecture in Japan. Many were founded from the late Meiji era through the Taisho era (1868-1926) and later helped reconnect Japanese Americans whose communities had been dispersed during World War II (1939-1945). Their work continues today. Membership is no longer limited to people born in a particular prefecture. Many groups also welcome former residents, family members, and anyone drawn to the region’s culture, food, or character. More than a place to share nostalgia, kenjinkai create new friendships, strengthen local community, and carry hometown traditions forward across generations.
- Seattle Hiroshima Club
Remembering Home, Supporting the Next Generation
- Seattle Wakayama Kenjinkai / Seattle Kishu Club
Carrying 120 Years of History into the Next Generation
- Seattle Kumamoto Kenjin Kai
Everyone Is Welcome: Building a Community for the Next 100 Years
- Okinawa Kenjin Club of Washington State
Connected by the Spirit of “Ichariba Chode”
- Seattle area Kenjin kai guide