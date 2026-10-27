Seattle-Area Kenjinkai Guide

Article and Photo By Geraldine Shu

NAP Contributor

Seattle Fukushima Club

Centered on people with ties to Fukushima, the club shares the prefecture’s history and culture, helping to pass them on to future generations. The club hosts social events that nurture connections across age groups, including a mochi-tsuki and New Year’s party scheduled for January. People from Fukushima and their families are welcome, as is anyone with an interest in the prefecture. Please email for more details. Contact: seattlefukushima@gmail.com

Facebook: Seattle Fukushima Kenjinkai

Seattle Ishikawa Club

A community for people with ties to Ishikawa and those who want to support the prefecture. Its Instagram account also shares activities such as fundraisers supporting recovery from the Noto Peninsula earthquake. The group values its ties to home while expanding awareness of Ishikawa’s culture and community in the Seattle area. Contact: ayuyausnake@gmail.com (Ayumi Luke)

instagram: @seattle_ishikawa_kenjinkai

Seattle Shizuoka Club

A gathering place for people connected to Shizuoka, famous for Mount Fuji and tea. Members include people born in the prefecture, those with parents, ancestors or family from Shizuoka, and former residents. The club holds gatherings throughout the year to exchange news, hometown stories and ideas for future activities. Contact: contact@seattleshizuoka.org

Website: seattleshizuoka.org

Seattle-Tacoma Fukuoka Kenjinkai

An officially recognized Fukuoka Prefecture community club connecting people with ties to Fukuoka. The organization promotes intergenerational fellowship, cultural pride while strengthening family and community ties. Events such as mochi-making and New Year’s gatherings provide a welcoming place for people from Fukuoka, their families and anyone interested in the prefecture. Contact: seattletacomafukuoka@yahoo.com

Website: stfkenjinkai.org

Facebook: Seattle-Tacoma Fukuoka Kenjinkai

Washington State Kyotojin Club

A community for people from Kyoto Prefecture and those who have lived in Kyoto. The group values Kyoto’s distinctive history and traditional culture, and takes part in local events such as Japan Fair. Through a shared connection to Kyoto, members build new relationships across generations in the Seattle area. Contact: via the website contact form

Website: kyotojinkai.org

Kagoshima Kenjinkai of Seattle

A historic community that will celebrate its 120th anniversary in 2027. The club has connected people through cultural exchange and community service for generations. It welcomes people from Kagoshima, those with family ties to the prefecture, and anyone interested in Kagoshima or Japanese culture. Traditional and seasonal events, networking, family gatherings, volunteer activities, and community support help foster connections across generations. Contact: info@seattlekagoshima.com

Website: seattlekagoshima.com

Facebook: Kagoshima Club of Seattle / シアトル鹿児島県人会

Seattle Miyazaki Kenjinkai