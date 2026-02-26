Discover an Unseen Side of Japan in Kanagawa A Curated Journey Beyond Tokyo

Discover an Unseen Side of Japan in Kanagawa

A Curated Journey Beyonf Tokyo

By Kanagawa Prefecture Tourism Promotion Division

Photos courtesy of Kanagawa Prefecture

Just south of Tokyo lies Kanagawa, a prefecture often described as a microcosm of Japan itself. Within a remarkably compact area, Kanagawa offers a rare combination of cosmopolitan port cities, sacred mountains, ancient temples, refined craftsmanship, and serene nature. For travelers visiting Japan for the first time or those seeking experiences beyond the well-trodden path, Kanagawa provides an ideal introduction to the country’s depth and diversity.

A newly launched Kanagawa Premium Collection invites discerning travelers to experience Japan through carefully curated, private journeys transforming a simple visit into a deeply personal story.

Yokohama：Private Gardens and a Port City Reimagined

Yokohama is Japan’s historic gateway to the West. When Japan ended its centuries-long isolation in the mid-19th century, Yokohama became one of the first ports to welcome international trade. This legacy shaped the city into a place where global influences and Japanese tradition coexist in a distinctive and enduring way.

◼️Exclusive Access to Sankeien Garden

Opened in 1906, Sankeien Garden is one of Japan’s most important traditional gardens featuring historic buildings relocated from across the country. Guests are welcomed on a private tour led by a curator including access to Rinshunkaku, a nationally designated Important Cultural Property. The experience culminates in a private tea ceremony held inside a 400-year-old samurai teahouse—an exceptionally tranquil moment hidden within the city.

Spring scenery at Sankeien Garden, Yokohama.

◼️A Bespoke Yokohama Experience

Based at The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama, guests embark on a fully customized tour guided by local experts. Highlights such as Yokohama Chinatown, the Red Brick Warehouse, and the city’s modern waterfront are explored at a personal pace. In the evening, a private luxury cruise across Tokyo Bay can be arranged, complete with traditional geisha dance or Japanese drumming performances offering uninterrupted views of the illuminated skyline.​

Hakone：Ancient Roads, Art, and Refined Geisha Culture

Internationally known for its hot springs, Hakone reveals a deeper appeal as a destination for cultural exploration and mindful retreat.

◼️ Walking the Historic Hakone Hachiri

Once part of the Old Tōkaidō Road linking Kyoto and Edo (modern-day Tokyo), Hakone Hachiri is explored with a private adventure travel guide. Along the way, guests visit the 400-year-old Amazake Chaya (tea house) sampling traditional refreshments and learning about the origins of Yosegi-zaiku, Hakone’s signature marquetry craft.

◼️ An Elegant Geisha Encounter

A geisha performance illuminating a night in Hakone.

Hakone’s geisha (female entertainer/hostess) tradition is experienced through refined, private settings whether aboard an exclusive cruise or within a long-established ryokan (inn). Far from performances staged for large audiences, these intimate encounters showcase the artistry and hospitality that define this centuries-old culture.

Kamakura：Zen, Gardens, and Mindful Living

Once the political center of medieval Japan, Kamakura is renowned for its Zen temples and contemplative atmosphere.

◼️ Private Zen Experiences

At Jōchi-ji Temple in northern Kamakura, guests are invited into a Hōan, a historic teahouse normally closed to the public. Here, private tea gatherings and Zen meditation sessions offer a rare opportunity for quiet reflection within a sacred space.

◼️ Gardens Through a Designer’s Eyes

Award-winning garden designer Saori Imoto leads bespoke tours through lesser-known Zen temple gardens, revealing their design philosophy and spiritual symbolism. The journey may be complemented by a stay at Kishi-ke, a one-group-per-day modern ryokan. Workshops explore the aromas of traditional, vegetarian, temple cuisine allowing guests to immerse themselves fully in Kamakura’s way of life.

Isehara and Mt. Oyama：Sacred Views and Rituals Above the Clouds

Rising above the plains of central Kanagawa, Mount Oyama has been revered for centuries as a center of mountain worship and is recognized as part of Japan Heritage, a natural cultural designation.

◼️ A Private Kagura at Oyama Afuri Shrine

Perched at 700 meters above sea level, Oyama Afuri Shrine offers panoramic views that has been awarded two stars in the Michelin Green Guide Japan. Guests are invited to witness a private kagura performance—a sacred Shinto dance dedicated exclusively to them by shrine maidens.

Panoramic night view from Mount Oyama.

◼️ A Night of Spiritual Luxury

Adjacent to the shrine, the historic café Charyo Sekison may be reserved exclusively. As night falls, guests enjoy local sparkling sake from a nearby brewery and seasonal regional delicacies while gazing upon the Michelin-rated cityscape below—an experience that blends spirituality, exclusivity, and quiet luxury.​

Looking Ahead：GREEN×EXPO 2027

Kanagawa’s story is not only rooted in history. From March 19 to September 26, 2027, Yokohama will host the International Horticultural Expo 2027 (GREEN × EXPO 2027). Bringing together gardens and ideas from around the world, the exposition will present a shared vision for a sustainable future— adding a compelling new reason to include Kanagawa in future travel plans.

