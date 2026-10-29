Mimi Katano’s KAIDAN Returns with New Stories — Final Performance October 30

Following a sold-out run this August, Za Trans-Pacific Productions (ZTP) brings back its stage production KAIDAN with new stories and performers, now running through October. The final performance takes place on Friday, October 30. Directed by Seattle-based director Mimi Katano, this restaged production features audience favorites from the summer alongside “Horai,” “Yuki-Onna,” “Riki-Baka,” and “Yanari.” The stories are drawn from Lafcadio Hearn’s KWAIDAN, Hyaku Monogatari (One Hundred Ghost Stories), and the kaidan series of Kido Okamoto, renowned as a master of modern Japanese ghost stories. Blending traditional Japanese storytelling with American physical theatre, the play is performed in English. Live Japanese music by Asako Tateishi of The School of TAIKO and a live sumi-e ink painting performance by Hiroko Nagatomo complete a spine-chilling evening.

*Recommended for ages 13 and up.

Date: Friday, October 30, 7:30–9:00 pm

Venue: Hugo House, Lapis Theater

1634 11th Ave., Seattle, WA 98122

Tickets: $25

Contact: mimi@ztpproductions.com

Details & tickets: www.ztpproductions.com/about-1