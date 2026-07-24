Event Calendar from July 24th Print Issue

10th Japan Week Public Day – Saturday, October 10. Donate gently used manga (no adult content) and Japanese items—accessories, décor, clothing, or tableware—to be sold at the Japan Market and Manga Swap. Donation drop-off: Aug 22; 10 a.m –2 p.m. & Aug. 23; 1–5 p.m., Bellevue College parking lot #10. For more info and map, see: https://bit.ly/JapanWeekWebsite . We’re also seeking 220 volunteers for October. Volunteers receive an event T-shirt, snacks, and a volunteer certificate for service hours. Register at: https://bit.ly/JWBCVolunteer . Questions? JapanWeek@bellevuecollege.edu .

ONGOING

Woven Light: Washi Sculptures by Yuri Kinoshita – Now-Sep14; Wed-Mon, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tue, 12-5:30 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden, Tanabe Gallery, 611 SW Kingston, Portland. Seattle-based artist who artfully crafts floating landscapes of light through her sculptural lamps that bridge the art and design world. Carefully hand-woven and sculpted washi (Japanese handmade paper made from plant fibers), and soft light and shadow inspire a magical sense of place evoking the unique environment of the Pacific Northwest. For more info, see: https://japanesegarden.org/pjg-events/woven-light .

Behind the Shoji: Annual Summer Marketplace – Now-Sep 7; Wed-Mon, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tue, 12-5:30 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden, Pavilion Gallery, 611 SW Kingston, Portland. Annual show and sale of Japanese and Japanese-inspired wares. Purchase from a variety of curated items that even with a trip to Japan might be difficult to come across. This year, showcasing items from the islands of Okinawa. Collection of unique and handcrafted goods. For more info, see: https://japanesegarden.org/pjg-events/behind .

JULY

Spirited Away – Studio Ghibli Festival 2026 – Tue, Jul 28; 5:30 p.m. Vashon Theatre, 17723 Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon Island. Mukai Farm & Garden presents its 4th annual Studio Ghibli Festival in 2026. 5:30 p.m. Karaoke. 6:00 p.m. Spirited Away film. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at: https://vashontheatre.com/calendar .

I shigaki Wall and Accessible Pathway Project – Tue, Jul 28; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lk WA Blvd E, Seattle reopening. 15th generation master stone mason Suminori Awata leading a team of artisans from Japan and America in re-building the stone wall. Visitors can witness the unique process throughout the summer. For more info, see: www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2026/7/28/garden-reopen .

Bon Odori at Nikkei Manor – Sun, Jul 26; 1-4 p.m. Nikkei Manor, 700 6th Ave S, Seattle. Music, dance, food, and community. This year will feature special performances by Seattle Matsuri, Northwest Taiko, and Okinawa Kenjin Kai. Small selection of local vendors, traditional Bon Odori dancing, mahjong station, kid’s activities, and delicious poke available for purchase from the Nikkei Manor kitchen. For more info, contact: communications@keironw.org or 206-726-6460.

White River Buddhist Temple Bon Odori – Sat, Jul 25; 4-9:30 p.m. White River Buddhist Temple, 3625 Auburn Wy N, Auburn. Join us for the festivities – bon dancing, taiko performances, food and more. Free and open to the public. For details and schedule, see www.wrbt.org./bonodori .

AUGUST

Kimono Sale 2026 – Sat, Aug 1; 2-7 p.m. Oregon Buddhist Temple, 3720 SE 24th Ave, Portland. Vintage and new kimonos, yukatas, obis, happi coats, and kimono accessories. Pre-sale only: Jul 27 & 29, 7-9 p.m. during obon dance practice breaks and 30 minutes before practice. Closed during dancing. For more info, contact: mottainaicraftgroup24@gmail.com.

Obon Fest 2026 – Sat, Aug 1; 2-9 p.m. Oregon Buddhist Temple, 3720 SE 34th Ave, Portland. Free, all are welcome. Obon dance, food and beverages, kids activities, entertainment, and so much more! For more info, see: www.oregonuddhisttemple.com.

Tacoma Bon Odori – Wed, Aug 1; 4-8 p.m. Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma. Open to everyone! Dancing in a large oval outside in front of the temple. Taiko drumming and other entertainment interspersed. Food includes teriyaki bowls, unagi bowls, somen noodles, shaved ice, and a beer garden. Candlelight memorial lasting all night. For more info, see: www.tacomabt.org/news-and-events.

KAIDAN: Japanese Ghost Stories – August 1-29 at various locations. KAIDAN (怪談) are traditional Japanese stories of ghosts (yūrei) and supernatural beings (yokai). Spooky tales are shared in the hottest months of the summer during the Obon season. It is believed to help people cool off by sending a shiver down their spine. The Kaidan tradition continues in live story telling, literature, Kabuki theatre, visual art, music, video games, manga and horror films. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Purchase tickets in advance at: ztpproductions.com or at the door.

From Hiroshima to Hope – Thu, Aug 6; 6-9 p.m. Green Lake, northwest shore near Bathhouse Theatre, Seattle. Annual remembrance of Hiroshima & Nagasaki atomic bombings. 1,000 candlelit lanterns floating on the lake. For more info, see: https://fromhiroshimatohope.org/event-2.

2026 Hiroshima and Nagasaki Remembrance Event – Thu, Aug 6; 6-7 p.m. Japanese American Historical Plaza, NW Couch St. & Naito Parkway in Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Portland. This year’s event, From Awareness to Action: Creating a Nuclear Weapons Free World, will feature keynote speaker, poetry, music, taiko, and performance. For more info, see: https://jamo.org/event/hiroshima-day-2026.

Crash Dancers Retirement & Reunion Celebration – Fri, Aug 7; 8-11 p.m. Terry’s Kitchen, 5625 – 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. Live music with The Justified Band. No-host food and beverages available. Suggested donation: $10 at the door (cash only). All current & former volunteers are honored guests – no cover charge; RSVP at: kcrashdance@gmail.com.

34th Annual Olympia Bon Odori Japanese Dance Festival – Sat, Aug 8; 5-9 p.m. New location – South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC), Center for Student Success, Bldg 22, 2011 Mottman Rd SW, Olympia. Follow signs for parking. Presented by Olympia Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens’ League. 4 p.m. free dance practice for anyone. For more info, contact: Reiko Callner 360-791-3295 or Bob Nakamura 360-556-7562.

Kagoshima Club Annual Picnic –Sat, Aug 29; 11 a.m. Gene Coulon Park (North Shelter), 1201 Lk WA Blvd N, Renton. Please bring a side dish to share! Main dishes provided by the club. Members: Free. Non-Members: $25. RSVP by Saturday, August 8th. E-mail: krys6268@aol.com OR itashiki.yutaka@gmail.com.

Japanese Woodworking Festival – Sat, Aug 15; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fort Worden State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend. First festival by Port Townsend School of Woodworking. Featuring Japanese woodworking, carpentry, sharpening, and hand tools. Lectures on techniques, tools, forestry, Japanese hand tool demonstrations, and participants using the tools. Japanese woodworkers guests including Yann Giguère, Jon Billing, Dale Brotherton, Karl Bareis, Brian Lam, Dave Burnard, and many more. For more info, see: www.ptwoodschool.org/japanese-woodworking-festival.

66th Convention of Nikkei and Japanese Abroad – Wed-Fri, Oct 7-9. Participate online or in-person. We invite Japanese emigrants, Nikkei (people of Japanese descent), and those interested in Japanese migration, Nikkei people, and Nikkei communities around the world. Conference aims to bring together people of Japanese descent living around the world to Japan. It is meant to deepen mutual friendship, consider challenges facing the Nikkei community, and ways of cooperation among Nikkei communities and Japan. Promotional price until August 15 for in-person participation will be valid for registration. Register for online or in-person at: https://jadesas.or.jp/en/the-convention-knk/ or contact: taikai*jadesas.or.jp (When sending an email, please replace * with @.)

Karaoke Meetup – Thu, Aug 20; 6-8 p.m. Japanese Cultural & Community Center, 1414 S Weller St, Seattle. Welcome all Kenjinkai clubs, Nikkei organizations, and Nikkei community from Fukuoka kenjinkai. It’s a potluck event so please bring your favorite finger food, snacks, and beverages to share. Also, join us the same time & location on Sep 17. Questions? Contact: Christina Swadener at swadener8sea2fuk@yahoo.com.

Bon Odori, Summer Festival – Sat, Aug 22; 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden, Tateuchi Courtyard, 611 SW Kingston, Portland. Highlight of summer festivals in Japan is bon odori (盆踊り/ Bon dance). Each region in Japan has their own version of the dance as well as different music. In Japanese Buddhist tradition, bon odori is a way to entertain and send off the spirits of our ancestors and celebrate life. Dancers circle the yagura, a high wooden bandstand for musicians and singers. For more info, see: https://japanesegarden.org/pjg-events/bon-odori.

Japan Festival – Sat, Aug 29; 1-5 p.m. Ober Park, 17130 Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon Island. in anticipation of construction beginning soon at Mukai Farm & Garden and in collaboration with the Vashon Park District, Japan Festival will be held at Ober Park this year. See taiko drumming and sumo wrestling, local vendors offering unique goods, and hands-on activities including kimono demonstration and crafts. For more info, see: https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/japan-festival.