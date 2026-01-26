An Afternoon of Wine and Music – J-POP Live

The Japanese seven-member band “9PM,” acclaimed at their summer live shows, now takes the stage as “The Nightfall.” The venue is Bacovino, a wine-themed bar in Seattle known for its relaxed atmosphere. This live event offers the chance to enjoy city pop and J-POP classics performed live alongside fine wines. We hope it becomes a place where people gather, transcending cultural, generational, and racial boundaries through music.

This event will be held in two parts. The setlist features a carefully selected mix of timeless classics loved across generations, from Candies, Anzen Chitai, and Rebecca to Ikimono-gakari, Ringo Sheena, and Ado. This blend of nostalgia and freshness will appeal not only to those familiar with Japanese music and culture but also to those who discovered Japanese culture through anime or J-POP.

This event welcomes a wide audience, from those wanting to enjoy a casual live show with family and friends to those bringing their children. We invite you to spend a relaxing afternoon in your own style, surrounded by the warmth that eases the heart during the cold winter and music that hints at the approaching spring.

Scheduled songs: “Haru Ichiban,” “Wine Red no Kokoro,” “Aliens,” “Sweet Memories,” “Friends,” “Sakura,” “Marunouchi Sadistic,” “Easy Lover,” “Dancing Queen,” and more.

Schedule: February 15 (Sunday), 3pm–6pm

Location: Bacovino Seattle Waterfront Tasting Room

80 Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98104

Admission: Free ※No reservation required, children welcome, donations welcome

Details: www.bacovino.com/visit/seattle-waterfront-tasting-room