JBAS New Year’s Reception Brings Japan–U.S. Business Leaders Together

By Ako Mizoe

The North American Post

JBAS President’s Remarks:

Shigeki Abe, President, JBAS （Civil Aircraft Engineering Service Co., Ltd.） In a region like Seattle, where both advanced technology and business thrive, the final barrier is always people and network. To further develop Japan–U.S. relations, connections among people are essential. At a time when AI and IT are rapidly evolving, the role of forums that enable information sharing and stronger networks is becoming increasingly important. JBAS will continue to serve as a bridge between companies and government by bringing together proposals and engaging in dialogue with the consulate and local authorities. We hope that encounters like today will lead to new business opportunities and partnerships.

On January 23, the Japan Business Association of Seattle (JBAS) held its New Year’s reception at the Hilton Hotel in Bellevue marking the first gathering since 2019. The event brought together more than 200 business leaders, public officials, and community representatives to reflect on the current state of Japan–U.S. business and to explore opportunities for collaboration in the year ahead.

Cocktail hour as guests mingle and chat over drinks.

The cocktail hour began at 4 p.m., as guests and business representatives arrived one after another exchanging business cards and catching up on recent developments. In a relaxed atmosphere, conversations flowed in both Japanese and English touching on topics ranging from aviation and IT to logistics and human resources. As the winter light faded through the lobby windows, familiar faces reunited and new connections were made, giving the venue the feel of a lively business forum.

The reception formally opened at 6 p.m. with a powerful taiko performance by Rintaro Tateishi of Japan Creative Arts, LLC; Chikiri/The School of Taiko; followed by Harold Taniguchi and Kazumi Kawamura as masters of ceremonies. Attendees included representatives from the Washington State Legislature, the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington, and various leaders from prefectural associations among many other guests. Honorary President Makoto Iyori, Consul General of Japan in Seattle, emphasized that grassroots exchanges form the foundation of Japan–U.S. relations, referring to the upcoming 250th anniversary founding of the United States, and the importance of expanding cultural and educational exchange.

Speakers in colorful happi gather around the ceremonial sake barrel. Mallets poised for the kagami-biraki.

Following the greetings, a traditional kagami-biraki ceremony marked the New Year’s beginning. To the call of “yoisho” (chant or shout) from the audience, participants struck the ceremonial sake barrel lids with a mallet creating a moment of shared celebration. Former U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam and former Deputy Chief of Mission in Japan, Michael W. Mahallak, then offered a toast. He conveyed New Year’s wishes and underscored the importance of “not drawing a line across the Pacific” in Japan–U.S. relations.

In the latter half of the program, representatives from BCA® Saturday School/Japan Fair; Civil Aircraft Engineering Service Co., Ltd; Japan America Society of the State of Washington; Leverages US, Inc.; Nippon Express U.S.A., Inc.; Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.; Yamato Transport USA, Inc. took the stage to introduce their initiatives. Discussions highlighted local aircraft component support, human resources development, and logistics services illus

trating the expanding front

lines of Japan–U.S. business rooted in the Seattle region. Throughout the venue, business cards and ideas continued to be exchanged.

Symbolizing the return of face-to-face gatherings, the New Year’s reception served not only as a ceremonial exchange of greetings but also as a starting point for building networks for the year ahead. In a time of rapid change, JBAS’s role as a connector is set to become even more important for the Japanese business community in the Seattle area.