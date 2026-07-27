Japan Trade Mission 2026

By Helen Smith and WA Secretary of State Steve Hobbs

NAP Contributors

Left to right: WA Sec. of St. Steve Hobbs presenting WA St. Certificate of Appreciation to U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass with WA St. Reps. Chris Corry and Sharon Tomiko Santos looking on during the ambassador reception for the WA Trade Mission delegation. Photo Credit: WA Secretary of State office.

In mid-May, Washington Secretary of State (SOS) Steve Hobbs led a trade mission to Japan seeking to strengthen existing business ties between both economies and to forge new ones.

Japan is the largest foreign investor in the United States with interests that align with major drivers of growth and economic activity in Washington state. The trade relationship between Japan and Washington alone is worth $11 billion.

Attendees included representatives from the Seattle Seahawks (including retired defensive-end Cliff Avril); representatives of the Washington gaming industry including Indipro Games, iQ Pictures, Lone Shark Games, Dream Compendium, Night Crew Games, Coin Flip Games, Monzee Games, Fun First Productions, and Zac Makes Games; Washington State Representatives Chris Corry (R-Yakima) and Sharon Tomiko Santos (D-Seattle); representatives from the Washington Department of Commerce; Impact Washington; Boeing; Economic Alliance Snohomish County; and the Clallam Economic Development Council.

“As one of only five Japanese American elected members of the state legislature, I am thrilled to represent both the Nikkei community and the state of Washington on this mission to strengthen the bonds between our state and Japan. Washington state is one of the top ten states that depends on thriving trade relationships, so we prize our long-standing commercial ties to Japan—our third largest trading partner. In 2024, nearly 25,000 Washington jobs depended on this two-way trade relationship valued at $11.1 billion,” said WA St. Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos.

The goal at the state SOS office is to elevate local businesses onto the world stage. The success of homegrown businesses translates to the success of the local economy to benefit all Washingtonians.

On this trade mission, the SOS was able to represent a broad range of Washington state’s key industries. In the past, the focus was primarily on the Tokyo Game Market. This time the SOS was also able to make connections and open doors in other sectors, like aerospace and manufacturing, sustainable aviation fuel, agriculture, and sports. Japanese consumers have demonstrated interests in sectors that are major drivers of economic growth in Washington state. This includes wine, shellfish, and tabletop gaming in addition to the existing business relationships that bolster both economies. Boeing has a strong presence in both places and supports an industry of aerospace suppliers that employs more than a hundred thousand people in the state. Several other major companies have significant footprints in both places such as Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo.

The delegation was met with enthusiasm by Japanese investors. Japan committed to investing $550 billion in the U.S. economy in 2025 so the government actively looks for opportunities. The goal was to show that Washington state is the right place to invest. The delegation also met with senior leaders at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Subaru to reinforce the depth of the partnership between Washington’s and Japan’s aerospace industries.

Reinforcing Our Aerospace Ties

At each company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Subaru, the critical role in Boeing’s global supply chain, was discussed. Their contributions including wings, engines, and other essential aircraft components are fundamental to Boeing aircraft. The conversations reaffirmed the strength of these longstanding relationships and their continued commitment to Washington state.

Also highlighted was Washington’s leadership in sustainable aviation fuel. Opportunities were explored for collaboration with Japanese industry partners to advance aviation sustainability and innovation. By 2030, Japan aims for at least 1/10th of its aerospace fuel to come from sustainable sources.

Connecting with Washington Sports Fans Across the Globe

Representatives with the Seattle Seahawks joined the trip as ambassadors of Washington state sports and to connect with the “12” fans in Japan. The Seahawks and the Japan American Football Association (JAFA) expressed intent to continue their friendship into the future and explore any partnership opportunities that arise. JAFA was excited for the opportunity to collaborate with the Seattle Seahawks. It included opportunities for a future game in Japan and identifying how the Seahawks can support young athletes. This also includes a commitment by the Seahawks to help grow the sport of flag football among Japanese youth.

Elevating Washington’s Creative Economy

At the Tokyo Game Market, the Washington tabletop game makers were able to showcase their products directly to Japanese fans. It was exciting returning to this market and continuing to build Washington’s reputation as a region with a world-class creative economy. Ten Washington tabletop game makers and distributors made the trip. This was their second time being at the Tokyo Game Market. Washington tabletop game makers are already forming relationships with distributors and game makers in Japan.

Looking Ahead to the Future

Looking ahead, there is strong momentum to continue deepening the relationship between Washington State and Japan. A key takeaway from this mission was the clear eagerness and willingness from the Japanese government and business leaders to further explore opportunities in Washington. The 2025 agreement between the U.S. and Japan includes a promise to invest $550 billion in the U.S. economy. That gives confidence this will be an important relationship for the state in the long-term.

It was consistently reiterated during the trip that the success of the relationship is built on trust and sustained engagement with Japanese partners. Every conversation reinforced that positive outcomes on this scale are only possible by continuing to deepen relationships over time.

Going forward, the focus is on translating this goodwill into tangible opportunities. A key priority is to bring more Japanese partners and decision makers to Washington State. This will enable them to see firsthand the opportunities and positive business ecosystem that exist here.