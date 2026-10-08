Japan Festival on Vashon

Japan Festival was a wonderful day held at Ober Park on Vashon Island in August. It happened because so many people gave their time and generosity to it.

Thank you to our volunteers, who handled everything from setup to cleanup and kept the day running smoothly.

Thank you to our vendors and performers who gave visitors so much to see, taste, and enjoy. Thank you to the committee who put in months of planning to bring this festival together.

And thank you to our co-sponsors: Vashon Parks District and Vashon Library, and fiscal sponsors: 4Culture and ArtsFund whose support made the festival possible in the first place.

We are grateful for this community and everyone who came out to celebrate Mukai Farm & Garden at this year’s Japan Festival!

Please enjoy these photos taken by Jim Diers.