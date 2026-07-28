Japanese American Museum of Oregon Becomes Smithsonian Affiliate

By Erin Schmith

NAP Contributor

JAMO tour. Photo credit: JAMO

The Japanese American Museum of Oregon (JAMO) has been accepted as a Smithsonian Affiliate. The museum joins a network of more than 200 cultural, educational, and research organizations across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Panama. JAMO is one of only four affiliate organizations in the state and the only affiliate in Portland. As a Smithsonian Affiliate, JAMO will collaborate on Smithsonian projects and programs that broaden efforts to preserve and honor the history and culture of Japanese Americans in Oregon.

“We are delighted to welcome JAMO to our network of Smithsonian Affiliate collaborators,” said Kara Blond, Director of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service | Smithsonian Affiliations. “After a rigorous application review, it was clear that our missions align. We are eager to work together to share educational programs and offerings, and collaborate on national initiatives that amplify the voices of all communities.”

Becoming a Smithsonian Affiliate opens the door for JAMO to the vast resources of the Smithsonian Institution. It includes traveling exhibitions, artifact loans, educational materials and research that connect local audiences to national and global perspectives.

“We look forward to strengthening JAMO’s national ties through the Smithsonian Affiliates program,” said Hanako Wakatsuki-Chong, Executive Director of JAMO. “Additional access to educational programming and national collaborations will increase our ability to share the history of Japanese Americans in Oregon with a broader audience.”