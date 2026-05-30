Kobe City College of Nursing tours ICHS

By International Community Health Services

NAP Contributor

ICHS staff with visiting nursing students from Kobe, Japan in March 2026. Photo credit: ICHS.

In March, nursing students from Kobe City College of Nursing in Japan visited the International Community Health Services (ICHS) in Seattle, Washington. Kobe is also Seattle’s sister city in Japan and ICHS was honored to facilitate the cultural exchange opportunity.

The nurses toured the International District Medical & Dental clinic and met with ICHS nursing team. For the past three years, in collaboration with Pacific Language and Cultural Exchange of Seattle, ICHS has facilitated tours of its clinics for nursing students from Japan. If you are interested in touring the clinic or other opportunities to learn more about ICHS care model and services, please feel free to reach out to at: foundation@ichs.com or see: www.ichs.com.