Asian Hall of Fame Expands to Vibrant Eastside Region

By Jessie Liu

NAP Contributor

Asian Hall of Fame convened distinguished luminaries and world-class artists at the dynamic Eastside Excellence Launch event in October, 2025, at the Civica Office Commons lobby in Bellevue, Washington. Chef John Howie crafted a curated menu catered by Seastar Restaurant & Raw Bar. It was the first time in the charity’s 21-year history to host an event on the Eastside, an affluent, regional home to several Asian Hall of Fame supporters including Microsoft, the Seattle Seahawks, Ben Bridge Jewelers, Charles Schwab, and Boeing.

(from left to right) Asian Hall of Fame President & CEO Maki Hsieh, Asian Hall of Fame Global Council Trustee Leah Long, Republic of Korea Consul General SEO Eunji, Julie Kang, and Deputy Consul General Mijo Park. Photo credit: Asian Hall of Fame.

Grants from the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, Microsoft, Leah and Jeff Long, Aaron Olson, and Charles Schwab made the expansion possible. The reception strengthened Asian Hall of Fame’s Women in Tech grants. It enabled middle school girls through early career professionals of all racial backgrounds to receive laptops, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) credentials, and other vital support. Asian Hall of Fame has advanced $3.7 million in direct impact, 63 fellows, and 1,615 jobs since 2021.

Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho (2023 inductee) introduced Republic of Korea Consul General Seo Eunji (2024 inductee), whose inspiring speech commemorated the milestone occasion. Deputy Consul General Mijo Park, Cultural Affairs Officer Soobin Jeon, King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, Global Council Founder Mary Knell, and Kristen Lui (2024 inductee) also attended.

(from left to right) Ed Maloney, Recording Academy artists Hiro Yamamoto (Inductee 2023), Daniel Pak (Inductee 2023), Asian Hall of Fame President & CEO Maki Hsieh, and Musical Director Ed Roth (Goodwill Ambassador 2022). Photo credit: Asian Hall of Fame.

Bellevue City Councilmember Claire Sumadiwirya commended John Howie, Robert Chinn Foundation President Letitia Fong, and Charles Schwab Senior Vice President Aaron Olson. Philanthropic partners were Seattle Seahawks Vice President Mike Flood and the Robert Chinn Foundation represented by Karen Wong (2022 inductee).

(from left to right) Chef John Howie, Robert Chinn Foundation President & Asian Hall of Fame Global Council Trustee Letitia Fong, Bellevue City Councilmember Claire Sumadiwirya, and Charles Schwab Senior Vice President & Asian Hall of Fame Global Council Trustee Aaron Olson. Photo credit: Asian Hall of Fame.

Recording Academy artists Hiro Yamamoto (2023 inductee) and Daniel Pak (2023 inductee), musical director Ed Roth (2022 Goodwill Ambassador), Maki Mae, and Ed Maloney also graced the evening. Glass artist Preston Singletary (2024 inductee) donated artwork to the Night Market which also featured Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Dior alongside autographed memorabilia from icons.

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame includes inductees Connie Chung, Virginia Cross of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.) CEO Dr. Lisa Su, among others. Grants range from $500 to $5,000.