Puyallup Valley Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League〜New Year’s Greeting

11415 SE 234th Place

Kent, WA 98031

www.puyallupvalleyjacl.org

PuyallupValleyJACL@gmail.com

Akemashite Omedetou Gozaimasu

Welcome to the Year of the “Fire” Horse!

Puyallup Valley Japanese American Citizens League will be on fire in 2026 starting with our Day of Remembrance event. Join us on Saturday, February 21, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. inside the Expo Hall on the Washington State fairgrounds for a unique acknowledgement of U.S. Executive Order 9066. This year’s program will include Tamiko Nimura, who will read from her new book about her family’s wartime experience, and Chris Hopkins who will share and explain his artwork which reflects the incarceration experience. There will be “fireside chats” with Hana Konishi and Paul Tomita, both survivors of the Puyallup Assembly Center. Also, the Remembrance Gallery will be open to guests.

We are recruiting volunteers to assist during the Day of Remembrance. If you are interested in welcoming guests, providing directions, offering tours, and/or giving general support; please contact our Gallery Manager, Sharon Sobie Seymour at ssproevents@comcast.net.

Best wishes for a wonderful 2026!