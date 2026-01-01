Kurt Tokita, Japanese Cultural & Community Center of WA〜New Year’s Greeting

1414 S Weller St.

Seattle, WA 98144

www.jcccw.org

Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!

Happy New Year from JCCCW!

As we welcome 2026, we reflect with gratitude on an extraordinary 2025 at the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington (JCCCW). Thanks to your support, our mission to preserve, promote, and share Japanese and Japanese American culture flourished through vibrant programs and events.

Highlights of 2025:

⚫︎ Tomodachi Gala at Nippon Kan Theatre

This year marked the first in-person Tomodachi gathering since 2019, held at the historic Nippon Kan Theatre. The evening honored acclaimed music composer Paul Chihara, celebrating his remarkable contributions to music and culture. Guests enjoyed an unforgettable evening filled with friendship, creativity, and cultural pride. The night was a true celebration of community—honoring shared traditions, inspiring connections, and embracing the joy of being together once again.

⚫︎ Community Programs & Cultural Workshops

Our Japanese Language School continued to flourish, welcoming learners of all ages and skill levels. Beyond the classroom, cultural workshops offered immersive experiences from dynamic martial arts and spirited taiko drumming to the elegance of tea ceremony and a special screening of Kintsukuroi. Each program brought heritage to life, inspiring new generations to connect with tradition in meaningful ways.

⚫︎ Heritage Museum Exhibits

Visitors explored compelling exhibits that shared stories of resilience and community. It included artifacts from early Japanese immigrants and narratives of Japanese American experiences during WWII.

⚫︎ Family-Friendly Celebrations

Seasonal events like Kodomo no Hi (Children’s Day) and Bunka no Hi (Cultural Day) filled our campus with laughter, music, and cultural pride drawing families from across the region.

As we step into 2026, we look forward to building on these successes with even more opportunities to engage, learn, and celebrate. Thank you for being part of our journey. Your support makes everything possible.

From all of us at JCCCW, we wish you a joyful, healthy, and prosperous New Year!

Visit us at https://www.jcccw.org to stay connected and discover upcoming events.