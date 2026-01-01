Rev. Cyndi Yasaki White River Buddhist Temple〜New Year’s Greeting

3625 Auburn Way N, Auburn, WA 98002

The White River Buddhist Temple would like to thank everyone for their support in 2025 and wishes you a Happy New Year and an excellent 2026!

Looking back on this year, I feel there have been many times when I have been “stressed” due to various reasons. This makes me think about the Pali word, dukkha, one of the fundamental words of Buddhism.

Dukkha in Buddhism is often translated as “suffering,” but it can also be understood as “stress.” It can also be understood as any worrying or rumination about something that makes us feel unbalanced.

Throughout 2025, I kept thinking about how rising gas and grocery prices would affect my life. For example, when I knew I had to travel for work, would I need to worry about the flight prices because of the gas prices? Because that item broke the other day, would I be able to buy another one soon?

Buddhism tells us that every being encounters such “suffering” and that we cannot escape it, especially those of us who live in the modern world. As human beings who continue to encounter dukkha throughout our lives, what should we do to not suffer? As human beings, we are unable to not suffer. But one of the first things we can do is understand that every being suffers.

We need to learn compassion during times when stressed. To be compassionate is wise and hard to do. In being compassionate, we can choose to lessen the suffering of those around us.

So please let 2026 be the year that we focus on compassion. I wish everyone a safe and Happy New Year!

With Gratitude,

Rev. Cyndi Yasaki

White River Buddhist Temple