Nisei Veterans Committee NVC Foundation〜New Year’s Greeting

NVC Memorial Hall

1212 S King Street

Seattle, WA 98144

(206) 322-1122

Dear Members and Friends,

Happy New Year! Akemashite Omedeto Gozaimasu!

Honoring World War II Nisei Soldiers

While the number of World War II veterans among us has diminished, the Nisei Veterans Committee remains steadfast in honoring their remarkable service and enduring legacy. Their courage and dedication continue to serve as guiding lights within our community, reminding us all of the sacrifices they made in pursuit of peace and freedom.

We warmly invite everyone who cherishes the legacy of the original Nisei soldiers—including their families and veterans from all generations—to come together in 2026. Through unity as a community, we not only pay tribute to the service and sacrifices of these remarkable individuals but also reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that their values inspire and guide future generations.

Upcoming Events

Defining Courage Show – Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 11 (time TBA) at UW Meany Hall. https://definingcourageshow.com/

81st Memorial Day Ceremony – Join us on Monday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. for the NVC/NVC Foundation Memorial Day Ceremony at Lake View Cemetery in Seattle.

Visit the NVC Memorial Hall

We welcome individuals, schools, and groups to tour the NVC Memorial Hall, where visitors can learn more about the history of Japanese Americans and the service of the Nisei. To arrange a tour, please email info@seattlenvc.org.

Apply for Scholarships and Looking Ahead

Applications for scholarships are available now and due by March 7, 2026. As we anticipate 2026, we extend a heartfelt invitation to engage with the NVC and NVC Foundation. Together, we can honor the legacy of our veterans, strengthen our community, and inspire generations to come. Website: https://nvcfoundation.org.

Warm regards,

Dale L. Watanabe

Commander, Nisei Veterans Committee

Jay Deguchi

President, NVC Foundation