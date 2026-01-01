Rev. Katsuya Kusunoki, Rimban Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple〜New Year’s Greeting

1427 S Main St,

Seattle, WA 98144

(206) 329-0800

2026年新年のご挨拶

浄土真宗本願寺派 シアトル別院 輪番 楠 活也

新年明けましておめでとうございます。2026年もどうぞ宜しくお願い致します。

昨年一年間は、「老」を感じた年でした。増えた体重は落ちにくくなり、文字も読みにくいと感じることが出てきました。誰もが通る道とはいえ、いよいよ自分にも来たかという思いがいたします。

「老」をどのように受け止めたらよいのでしょうか。私の好きなアニメ『鬼滅の刃』にこのようなセリフがあります。「老いることも死ぬことも人間という儚い生き物の美しさだ。老いるからこそ、死ぬからこそ、堪らなく愛おしく尊いのだ。」

昨年、私は年男でした。私にとって2026年は、干支の五周目の始まりであり、還暦へ向けての第一歩です。この儚く美しいいのちを、2026年も一日一日大切に生かさせていただきたいと思います。

合掌

Dear Readers,

On behalf of the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, I wish each of you a happy and healthy new year.

In 2025, I have really felt that I am getting old. It was easy to gain weight and difficult to lose weight. My eyesight had begun to fail. I need to get a pair of reading glasses. I knew it was going to happen, but I really felt that the time had come to for me.

How should we understand and accept getting old? Let me introduce wise words from one of my favorite anime, “KIMETSU NO YAIBA (Demon Slayer)”. “Human lives are dear and precious because they grow old and their lives end. The beauty of humans lies in their fragility.”

I was born in the Year of the Snake. It was the Year of the Snake this past year. The year 2026 is the year for me to begin the fifth cycle of the Chinese zodiac. I cherish each day and live my life which is fragile and beautiful.

Rev. Katsuya Kusunoki, Rimban

Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple