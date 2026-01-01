Shigeki Abe, Japan Business Association of Seattle (Shunjukai)〜New Year’s Greeting

2018 156th Ave. NE, #100, Bellevue WA 98007

(425) 679-5120

www.jbaseattle.org

謹んで新春のお慶びを申し上げます。

皆様におかれましては輝かしい新年をお迎えのことと存じます。

旧年中は、シアトル日本商工会（春秋会）の活動へのご理解とご支援を賜り、誠にありがとうございました。商工会を代表し厚く御礼申し上げます。当会は、日本に縁を持ちつつ、シアトル地域に根を張り、ビジネス発展に尽くしてこられた先輩方の努力を礎にその志を受け継ぎ、商工会内外のご協力を得てネットワーキング、情報発信、教育・文化促進、行政連携等を進めてまいりました。本年もシアトル地域での活動を更に充実させるよう精進いたしますので、引き続きご協力くださいましたら幸甚です。

2026年も地域の更なる発展を祈念いたしますとともに、皆様の御健勝と御多幸を心よりお祈り申し上げます。

阿部 茂樹

シアトル日本商工会（春秋会） 会長

Happy New Year!

I hope this message finds you well and that you are enjoying a bright start to the new year.

The Japan Business Association of Seattle (Shunjukai) is deeply grateful for your continued support and partnerships, and I would like to express my sincere gratitude.

We are a dynamic business league consisting of listed companies from Japan, as well as Japan-affiliated corporations and professionals here in the United States. Our goal is to support businesses while fostering connections between American and Japanese companies. Our mission is to promote the success of our members and strengthen business ties between Japan and the U.S. through various events.

Building on the strong foundation laid by past leaders in local communities with deep ties to Japan, our mission has advanced over the last year thanks to the continued support of our partners.

Looking ahead to 2026, we aim to further refine our programs and continue working hard to meet your expectations here in the Seattle region.

Wishing you a bright, rewarding, and fulfilling year ahead.

Shigeki Abe

Japan Business Association of Seattle (Shunjukai)