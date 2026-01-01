Yuka Shimizu, Japan-America Society of the State of Washington 〜New Year Greeting

3010 77th Ave SE, Suite 102

Happy New Year from the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington

新年明けましておめでとうございます！

As we welcome the New Year, I want to extend my warmest gratitude to our entire community of members, partners, volunteers, and friends of the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington. Our Society flourishes because of your enthusiasm, generosity, and shared commitment to building a welcoming space where Japanese and American cultures can meet, learn, and grow together.

This past year, our education programs, Japan-In-the-Schools (JIS) outreach brought students, teachers, and families together, inspiring curiosity and encouraging meaningful, cross-cultural understanding. Seeing classrooms across Washington light up with excitement during JIS visits reminds us how early connections can shape open-minded, globally aware young people. Our business events also strengthened relationships across industries, supporting collaboration and shared progress and innovation between Washington State and Japan.

Our community shined brightly through our arts and cultural gatherings, where traditions, creativity, and shared experiences brought people closer. Festivals, performances, and hands-on workshops reminded us of the joy that culture brings into our lives. Our appreciation for Washoku whether through culinary demonstrations or simple meals enjoyed together, continued to create warm moments of connection.

Looking ahead, we are especially excited to deepen our future development initiatives for the younger generation. By nurturing youth leadership, expanding cultural exchange opportunities, and supporting global learning through our scholarship program, we are empowering the next generation of bridge-builders. They will carry the U.S.–Japan relationship forward with fresh ideas and open hearts.

May the Year of the Horse bless you with renewed strength, inspiring energy, and meaningful new beginnings. Wishing you a spirited and prosperous New Year.

Warmly,

Yuka Shimizu

2025-2026 Chair of Japan-America Society of the State of Washington