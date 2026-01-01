Naomi Ostwald Kawamura, Densho The Japanese American Legacy Project〜New Year’s Greeting

1416 S. Jackson St.

Seattle, WA 98144

https://densho.org/

Dear Friends,

This past year has underscored how vulnerable history can be and how essential it is that we continue to safeguard the stories entrusted to Densho. We have been reminded that this work is not only about preservation. It is also about our responsibility to those who lived these histories and to the generations who will inherit them.

Over the past year, we have expanded our digital collections; updated the Densho Encyclopedia; deepened our oral history work; and strengthened how these materials reach classrooms, storytellers, and communities. At the same time, we are laying the groundwork for new initiatives, including a new education platform that will deepen how educators and learners engage with the wartime incarceration history in meaningful, accessible, and thoughtful ways. We look forward to sharing more about this work in the year ahead. We also remain committed to ensuring that all Densho’s efforts will stay accessible and responsive to the moment we are living in.

Densho is also moving towards a meaningful milestone: its 30th anniversary. This moment invites both reflection and intention, as we honor what has come before while shaping the future of Densho with care and resolve.

Happy New Year, and may 2026 bring connection and a renewed commitment to our shared history.

With deep appreciation,

Naomi Ostwald Kawamura