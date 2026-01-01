Rev. Robert Giulietti, Konko Church of Seattle〜New Year’s Greeting

1713 South Main Street

Seattle, WA 98144

(206) 325-4498

Greetings,

As the year 2025 comes to a close, we have many gifts to be thankful for. During this holiday season, we are given opportunities to express gratitude with our friends and families. We are especially grateful to our Parent Kami for the life we experienced during this past year. Faith is the same as showing respect to our parents. By continuing to cultivate a heart full of joy and harmony, we can set ourselves up to experience greater peace and happiness in 2026 when the Konko Churches of North America celebrates its 100th year anniversary.

Since 1928, the Konko Church of Seattle has given people a place to gather and worship Kami. It is a way that strengthens our relationships with one another and the world we live in. We open our doors to anyone who would like to visit on New Year’s Day, January 1!

Let peace and harmony be with you throughout 2026. Remember that a peaceful world begins with peace within our hearts. HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Sincerely,

Rev. Robert Giulietti

Head Minister